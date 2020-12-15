Water and Wastewater Treatment Market To Be Worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Stringent government regulations regarding industrial and municipal wastewater emissions and growing environmental concerns are driving the demand for the Water and Wastewater Treatment market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market is projected to be worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027, according to an analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the stringent government regulations regarding industrial and municipal wastewater emissions. The technological advancement of the manufacturing and production processes has increased the quantity of waste generated. The stringent regulations have resulted in the growing adoption of wastewater treatment facilities by the industrial sector to control the discharge of effluents and suspended solid particles. The requirement for upgrading the aging wastewater treatment infrastructure has resulted in the increasing adoption of wastewater treatments by municipal corporations. Rising investment by governments for the technological advancement of wastewater treatment facilities is most likely to propel the market's growth.

High capital investment required for advanced water and wastewater treatment might restrict the growth of the industry. Moreover, the high cost of industrial wastewater treatment is expected to hamper the demand for the treatment facilities.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Veolia water technologies Qatar was contracted by Baladna, the leading dairy manufacturer of Qatar, to upgrade the existing wastewater treatment facility at Baladna's cow farm, which is located in Al Khor, north of Doha. Veolia would increase the treatment capacity of wastewater plants and enable the treated wastewater to be reused for agricultural irrigation purposes.

The services segment held the largest market share of 46.6% in 2019. The requirement for upgrading the aging water and wastewater infrastructure and existing sewage facilities in developed economies is driving the segment's growth.

The industrial segment is forecast to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Stringent government regulations regarding the discharge of effluents from industries into freshwater bodies are expected to drive the demand for water and wastewater treatment facilities by the industrial segment.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market in 2019. The presence of a large industrial base in the region and increasing demand for water treatment from pharmaceutical and beverage industries is expected to drive the demand for water treatment facilities in the region.

Key participants include Acciona, Veolia, Ecolab Inc., SUEZ S.A., Kurita Water Industries, Xylem Inc., DuPont, Orenco systems, Hydro International, and Aquatech International LLC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market on the basis of product & service, application, and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Equipment (Filtration, Disinfection, Biological, Demineralization, Sludge Treatment) Chemicals (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocide & Disinfectant, Anti-foaming Agents, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, pH & Adjuster & Softener) Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Industrial Municipal



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



