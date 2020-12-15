Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OM 20-52 Childs, et al. v. Bonnet Shores Fire District – Violation found

Both Complainants alleged that the Fire District violated the OMA when it convened a meeting outside of the public purview. Ms. Childs additionally alleged that the Fire District failed to include a date of posting on the physical posting of its meeting notice and provided an inadequately specific agenda item by not listing candidates for vacancies that were to be filled during the meeting. Based on the totality of the evidence before us, we determined that the Fire District did not convene a meeting outside of the public purview, as contemplated by the OMA and relevant case law, and that in the circumstances of this case, it was not required by law to provide a list of candidates for the vacancies within the meeting agenda. However, the Fire District did violate the OMA when it did not include a date of posting on its meeting notice. We did not find this violation to be willful or knowing, and we did not find injunctive relief to be necessary. VIOLATION FOUND.

