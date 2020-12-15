SendaRide NEMT SERVICE EXPANDS TO REACH MORE PATIENTS

SendaRide provides affordable and convenient transportation for the healthcare industry

SendaRide to provide safe and secure medical transportation in North Carolina and Florida

UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SendaRide, a door-to-door concierge non-emergency medical transportation service is launching its transportation service in the North Carolina and Florida areas.

The total cost of missed healthcare appointments in the United States annually is an astonishing $150 billion. Not only is it costly, it is a serious health risk for those individuals needing healthcare attention but unable to find transportation. SendaRide set out to change that statistic.

SendaRide’s unique model was developed specifically to meet the needs of the healthcare industry. They partner directly with Hospitals, Providers and Health Plans to help eliminate transportation as a barrier to accessing care. SendaRide’s level of service is among the highest in the industry, providing door-to-door, concierge service to patients. With a convenient and easy to book platform that goes well beyond the level of service ride-hailing apps and other platforms typically offer. Healthcare partners can book rides directly for their patients who cannot do so themselves and allow patients to initiate trips home after procedures, making the experience as user-friendly and seamless as possible. Health systems benefit by eliminating no-show rates and offering exceptional service to their patients.

SendaRide caters to the mobility-compromised, elderly, and vulnerable populations. Unlike drivers from other services, SendaRide recruits Care Partners, (drivers) from the healthcare industry. These drivers are carefully vetted and trained on SendaRide’s concierge service. “We expect more from our drivers, but we also pay more for that personalized service,” said Laura Fleet, SendaRide CEO. In the end, riders receive the benefit from the special time, compassion, and attention SendaRide takes in hiring and training only the best in the industry.

About SendaRide:

SendaRide is setting the standard in healthcare transportation. SendaRide was developed specifically for the healthcare industry and is focused on maintaining the highest level of service, safety, security, and efficiency for their riders, business partners, and families. SendaRide's customized door-to-door concierge service and user-friendly HIPAA-compliant technology provide constant GPS monitoring, which sets them apart in the industry. Their commitment to providing an affordable and convenient transportation option for the healthcare industry will help reduce healthcare costs, increase facility efficiency, and improve patient quality of life.

If you are a healthcare provider interested in providing patient transportation, contact SendaRide at business@sendaride.com. Go to www.sendaride.com for more information or to view COVID policy and procedures.