2021 Global Cleantech 100 Names Four Chrysalix Portfolio Companies as Most Promising Innovators in Clean Technology and Industrial Innovation

Axine Water Technologies, GaN Systems, MineSense Technologies and Svante recognized as repeat leaders in resource efficiency and industrial innovation

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC and Delft, Netherlands, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chrysalix Venture Capital, a global technology venture capital firm that specializes in transformational industrial innovation, congratulates four of its portfolio companies that have been named on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list as the most likely to make a significant market impact over the next five to 10 years. Chrysalix remains the top independent VC for cleantech investments in Canada, with many of our portfolio companies being recognized year-after-year by the Cleantech Group for their ground-breaking work in intelligent systems and industrial innovation. This marks the second year in a row that these four companies are receiving this award and collectively, they make up over a third of the Canadian companies on the list.

“Once again, we congratulate our portfolio companies that are recognized for their innovative and disruptive work towards making the world’s energy-intensive industries more sustainable, combining environmental impact and climate change mitigation with strong bottom line results. 2020 has been a challenging year for many businesses, yet these companies continue to push innovation forward. The world needs them more than ever in the face of rising C02 emissions and increasing global competitiveness,” said Wal van Lierop, Executive Chairman & Founding Partner of Chrysalix Venture Capital.

Chrysalix’s portfolio companies listed on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 are: Axine Water Technologies , developers of a low-cost, breakthrough solution for treating toxic organic pollutants in wastewater; MineSense , a pioneer in real-time, sensor-based bulk ore sorting solutions for the mining industry; GaN Systems , the leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) based power management devices, specializing in power conversion, semiconductors and transistors for consumer goods, data centres and electrical vehicles; and Svante , a leading carbontech company with the ability to capture carbon dioxide directly from industrial sources at less than half the capital cost of existing solutions.

The Global Cleantech 100 is a prestigious peer-reviewed list of the top private companies and most promising ideas in cleantech – the ones best positioned to help us build a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. The list is created by pulling together thousands of data-points from all over the world with the aim of identifying the consensus of sentiment and opinion among the international cleantech community. The report also provides a sector-by-sector overview of markets and trends from the Cleantech Group.

About Chrysalix Venture Capital