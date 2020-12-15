Global Clinical Microbiology Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Analysis and Forecast 2027
Executive Summary
Global Clinical Microbiology Market is valued approximately at USD 3.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Clinical Microbiology consists of wide range of testing methodologies and is used to study or identify any microbes that cause infection in humans. It helps to understand the disease and further includes the treatment of the infectious diseases caused by fungus, parasites, bacteria, viruses and other microorganism. The rising technological advancements in disease diagnostics, growing incidence of infectious diseases and outbreaks of epidemics as well as increased funding and public-private investments are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per the Ministry of Science & Technology Government of India, the Gross expenditure on R&D (GERD) in India has been consistently increasing over the years and has nearly tripled from Rs. 39,437.77 crores (USD 5.2 billion) in 2007- 08 to Rs. 1,13,825.03 crores (USD 15.02 billion) in 2017-18. According to the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS.gov), U.S. health care spending rose 4.6% in 2018, reaching USD 3.6 trillion and around a share of nation's Gross Domestic Product, health spending accounted for 17.7%. Moreover, rising prevalence of coronavirus cases worldwide is the major factor that contribute towards the growth of the global clinical microbiology market during the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the total number of coronavirus cases in U.S. were 20 on 19th March 2020 and has tremendously rise by 1,658,896 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 98,119 deaths in the U.S. on 28th May 2020. Also, on 31st January 2020, first 2 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the United Kingdom and has significantly reached by 267,240 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom on 27th May 2020. However, limited reimbursement policies for microbiology testing procedures is the major factor restraining the growth of global Clinical Microbiology market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Clinical Microbiology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the high penetration of clinical microbiology technologies among key end-users and well-established distribution channels for clinical microbiology product manufacturers and suppliers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
3M Company
Abbott Laboratories
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company,
BioMérieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Bruker Corporation
Danaher Corporation
Hologic, Inc.
Merck Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Instruments
Reagents
By Application:
Pharmaceuticals Applications
Food Testing Applications
Clinical Applications
Energy Applications
Chemical & Material Manufacturing Applications
Environmental Applications
By Disease:
Respiratory Diseases
Bloodstream Infections
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Urinary Tract Infections
Periodontal Diseases
Other Indications
By End User:
Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers
Custom Lab Service Providers
Academic & Research Institutes
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Clinical Microbiology Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
