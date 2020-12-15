Give the Gift of a “Curated Experience” at Grande Lakes Orlando This Holiday Season

Weekend-Long “Curated Experiences” Appeal To A Wide Variety of Interests Including Culinary, Spirits, Automobiles, Wellness, Watches, Golf, Fishing, And More

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those who are still searching for the perfect holiday gift, Grande Lakes Orlando has just introduced a “Curated Experience” Initiative for 2021. Designed for those who enjoy truly memorable events, these “Curated Experiences” are designed for couples and small groups who want to celebrate food and wine, immerse themselves in learning and personal growth, and honor arts and culture.



The sprawling 500-acre resort — home to The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando — is the perfect setting for this weekend-long immersion of exclusive programming. The “Curated Experiences” are designed to appeal to both local Orlando residents as well guests who want to stay the weekend.

This series of intimate, weekend-long experiences will include master classes, guided workshops, immersive demonstrations, and more, led by an array of award-winning chefs, winemakers, jewelers, artists, and wellness experts.

The series kicks off January 29-31 with a focus on wheels, watches, whiskey and wine. The experience will highlight rare spirits from Iron Smoke and thoughtfully-selected vintages from Quintessa. Additionally, internationally-acclaimed BBQ chefs Bruce Kalman (Soulbelly BBQ) and Burt Bakman (SLAB Barbeque), will cook alongside award-winning chef John Tesar, who recently debuted Knife & Spoon at Grande Lakes Orlando, treating guests to a memorable, food-inspired weekend.

The celebration will begin on Friday evening, where visiting chefs and purveyors will come together to create a multi-faceted whiskey and wine tasting. Guests can mix and mingle with the makers in a relaxed, casual environment. The main event will be hosted on Saturday night with a culinary showcase featuring signature dishes prepared by the guest chefs, with a private performance by singer, actor and television personality Joey Fatone. For a complete listing of activities for the first event, visit https://www.grandelakes.com/ResourceFiles/pdf/curatedexperiences.pdf .

Tickets start at $750/person with an exclusive rate available for overnight guests. Additional 2021 “Curated Experiences” will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on Grande Lakes Orlando “Curated Experiences”, please visit www.GrandeLakes.com .

Grande Lakes Orlando is committed to providing guests with a clean environment that aligns with expert protocols aligned with CDC, Florida, and Orlando guidelines.

About Grande Lakes Orlando



The 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando estate features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton and 1,000-room JW Marriott hotel situated at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Guests at both hotels can enjoy all the facilities and services at Grande Lakes Orlando, including an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa as well as three pools including the winding lazy river at JW Marriott and the new AquaCourse 360 interactive water feature. Experience a wealth of dining options throughout Grande Lakes Orlando, where the cuisine is as diverse as the resort.

Twelve outlets to choose from featuring a brand new steak and seafood restaurant, Knife & Spoon led by award-winning chef John Tesar, southern-inspired cuisine at Highball & Harvest and Mediterranean Italian at PRIMO led by multiple time James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the city’s farm-to-fork movement. The resort sources ingredients from its on-site apiaries and 18,000-square-foot Whisper Creek Farm. On-property activities include Grande Lakes Sports Experiences offering kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of a selection of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet that connects the two properties plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks. Follow Grande Lakes Orlando on Twitter at @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando, Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando. For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, visit www.grandelakes.com.



