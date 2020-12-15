Opus One Solutions is named a 2021 Global Cleantech 100 Company for the 4th Consecutive year

11 Canadian Companies make it to the global ranking

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Solutions, a Canadian cleantech firm was named a 2021 Global Cleantech 100 company by Cleantech Group for the fourth consecutive year. Delivering solutions that will take us from climate chaos to transformation, the 100 companies on the list represent companies best positioned to contribute to a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future. This is the 12th edition of the widely respected annual guide.



“Our mission at Opus One is to build innovative and state-of-the-art energy planning solutions that evolves and meets the needs of the ever-changing electricity ecosystem,” said Joshua Wong, Opus One Founder and CEO. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be recognized as a leading Global Cleantech company for the fourth consecutive year.”

“It’s excellent to see 11 Canadian companies make it to the annual Global Cleantech 100 company ranking,” said the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade. “The next phase of growth and rebuilding the economy will need companies like Opus One to continue innovating and exporting to international markets.”

Utility companies around the world use Opus One’s advanced analytics software platform, GridOS®, to help them optimize their energy ecosystem and create smarter more cost-effective sustainable electricity distribution systems.

“We are honoured to be recognized by Global Cleantech 100 as a company that will help address the biggest climate problems with our clean technology solutions,” said Hari Subramaniam, Chief of Strategic Growth, Opus One Solutions. “At Opus One, we’re building a world-class energy solution that enables grid modernization to empower utilities and navigate energy transition.”

This year, Opus One deployed its first transactive management software at Southern California Edison (SCE), the primary electricity supply company for Southern California. Opus One will help facilitate the adoption of renewable energy by enabling customer assets to provide energy services to the utility, leading to realizing its vision of net zero carbon emissions. Opus One also announced two projects with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) to develop solutions for flexibility market models. This innovative project is a live demonstration for a smarter energy network and will help the UK move a step closer to its stated goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The list combines Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global, 91-member Expert Panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. Download the 2020 Global Cleantech 100 Report to learn more about the companies solving today’s energy problems.

For detailed information on Opus One Solutions outlook as an innovator, visit Cleantech Group’s market intelligence platform i3 and search for Opus One Solutions.

About Cleantech Group

At Cleantech Group, we provide research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. We bring clients access to the trends, companies and people shaping the future and the customized advice and support businesses need to engage external innovation.

Industries are undergoing definitive transitions toward a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, our services bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem, the support they need to thrive in this fast-arriving and uncertain future.

The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with people based in London, Paris and Boston.

About Opus One Solutions

Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a digitalized, decentralized and decarbonized planet. Its intelligent energy networking platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows so that it can deliver real-time energy management and integrated planning to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates

seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand. GridOS also facilitates the management of microgrids — from homes to businesses to communities — for unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer.

