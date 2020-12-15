McLEMORE SELECTS GLOBAL HOSPITALITY FIRM TO MANAGE PROPERTY

The Course at McLemore's 18th Hole

"Our guests will not only enjoy the gourmet dining and wine experiences from The Creag, but will also know that every part of their visit has been intentional in the planning." ” — Duane Horton, President, McLemore

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders of McLemore have selected Valor Hospitality to provide management of the property located atop Lookout Mountain. The team will be leading efforts for the newly opened clubhouse and restaurant that is also open to the public.

Recently recognized by Golf Digest as the 'Best Finishing Hole Since 2000', McLemore is enjoying great success by golfers visiting from around the region. Leaders said that the course located 2200 feet above McLemore Cove and designed by renowned golf architects Rees Jones and Bill Bergin set the tone for the development of the property as a destination ‘above the clouds’.

McLemore’s President and CEO noted that Valor brings a depth and breadth of capabilities in property management, personnel development and management, policies and procedures as well as best practices to their client properties. “As we began the search for the perfect partner to manage McLemore, we wanted a firm that could draw strength from our local assets as they are developed for a much larger audience. Our guests will not only enjoy the gourmet dining and wine experiences from The Creag, but will also know that every part of their visit has been intentional in the planning. Like Valor, we share a philosophy of wanting to make sure individuals are greeted as VIP guests and depart as valued friends.”

With plans underway for a mountain lodge and on-site conference center, the relationship with Valor is expected to grow exponentially. “Being a global traveler and knowing special places when I see them, we see McLemore as a world-class destination that allows us to continue our mission of reimagining hospitality,” said Euan McGlashan, Global Co-Founder and CEO of Valor Hospitality Partners. “Being able to develop unique guest experiences through our high value culture in turn drives measurable commercial success. For us, that means providing a destination complete with superb accommodations, award-winning food and beverage, and a multi-layered offering of experiences, both within the resort and surrounding areas, all executed and delivered with warmth, caring, passion and excellence by our incredible team. It is at the heart of all we do.”

Horton noted that McLemore’s 'stay and play' packages, which allow guests to enjoy overnight accommodations in various cottages around the property, has been such a success that additional rental homes are under construction to meet demand.

“We know that golf is what attracts many to visit; however, now that the clubhouse and restaurant are open, we have guests who simply want to come and experience McLemore. From the stunning views to dining offerings and cottages that welcome guests with sincerity and southern hospitality, the experience we’re creating with Valor’s assistance is one that will continue to grow McLemore’s reputation as a destination.”

About McLemore

Located on Lookout Mountain in Walker County, Georgia, McLemore is planned to be a major branded, upper-upscale/luxury resort, conference center with a mountaintop golf course and spa that will attract visitors from the Southeast, as well as national and international markets. Recently named the ‘best finishing hole in America’ by Golf Digest, McLemore recently opened their clubhouse and on-site restaurant, The Creag. Construction is underway for the hotel being built on the eastern brow of Lookout Mountain overlooking historic McLemore Cove.

To learn more, visit: https://www.themclemore.com/.

About Valor Hospitality Partners

Valor Hospitality Partners is a full-service Global hotel management, acquisition, development and asset management company. With 60 hotel projects in its portfolio worldwide, Valor Hospitality Partners offers an array of services, including site selection, product selection, entitlements, financing solutions, conceptual design, construction and project management, procurement, technical services, food and beverage concepts, themes and operations, pre-opening and operations management. Valor also provides consulting services on a wide range of project scenarios, including working with new or existing ownership groups on reviewing site selection, assessing feasibility studies and project budgets, compiling project budgets and underwriting. Uniquely referring to their associates as 'Hotelitarians'; Valor takes pride in providing their culture wrapped in commerciality ethos to clients around the world. For more information, visit https://valorhospitality.com




