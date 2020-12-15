Hardware Encryption Market in U.S. Size is Expected to Hit $259.12 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 32.4%
Hardware encryption is considered as the most effective form of data protection against unauthorized access.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. hardware encryption market size was valued at $28.08 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $259.12 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 32.4% from 2019 to 2026.
Hardware encryption is considered as the most effective form of data protection against unauthorized access. To address the grave issue of the increasing number of complex cyber-attacks, governments across the globe are coming out with stringent regulations pertaining to data protection; a factor that further supplements the demand of hardware encryption as a key data security technology. This in turn attributed to high hardware encryption market growth from the recent past.
Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6311
Among the various verticals, consumer electronics sector was the largest contributor, accounting for around 33.2% of the total hardware encryption market share in 2018. The sector would continue to be the highest revenue generator throughout the analysis period. The stringent government regulations, and security standards along with the increasing use of BYOD devices are the key factors supplementing the adoption of hardware encryption in the consumer electronics sector. The industrial sector would also grow at a notable rate over the forecast period. With an aim to reduce cyber-attacks and improve data protection, governments across different regions are promoting the use of hardware encrypted devices.
In the current scenario, factors such as reduced cost differences between hardware encrypted and non-hardware encrypted products, growing number & complexity of data breaches, regulatory and compliance requirements are driving the growth of the U.S. hardware encryption market. Some of the restraints associated with hardware encryption market are lack of awareness among the users and limited use of encrypted drives in the U.S. Several encrypted hardware vendors and manufacturers are aiming at developing encrypted keys at reduced prices; customized according to the specifications of the end consumers. Government mandates and regulations, supporting the use of hardware-encrypted products by companies and enterprises, have now been adopted in many countries across the world.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6311
Some of the key U.S. hardware encryption market players profiled in the report include International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Micron Technology, Inc., NetApp, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Symantec Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Western Digital Technologies, Inc. Players operating in the U.S. hardware encryption market have witnessed high revenue growth opportunities for hardware encryption especially due to rise in number of cyber-attacks. This study includes the hardware encryption market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
Access full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-hardware-encryption-market-A05946
Similar Reports:
• Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market is Expected to Hit $33.16 Bn by 2026
• Wi-Fi Analytics Market Expected to Reach $31.01 Billion by 2026
• Green Technology & Sustainability Market to Reach $44.61 Bn by 2026
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research