Two Men Indicted, Charged with Homicide in Separate Drug-Related Death Cases

TULLAHOMA – Working alongside investigators from the Tullahoma Police Department, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, and the office of 14th District Attorney General Craig Northcott, Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division have obtained indictments for two men, charging them with homicide in separate drug-related deaths.

In the first case, authorities investigated the June death of 35-year-old Terry Don Baker at his Tullahoma residence. During the investigation, authorities determined Mark Luttrell provided suspected fentanyl to the victim, which caused his death.

On December 8th, the Coffee County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Luttrell (DOB 4-18-67) with one count of 2nd Degree Homicide and one count of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Resale. Authorities arrested him on December 11th and booked him into the Coffee County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held on $175,000 bond.

In the second case, authorities investigated the June death of 19-year-old Brennan Buckner at his Tullahoma residence. During the investigation, authorities determined Hunter Alan Gremillion (DOB 12-20-96) provided a controlled substance to the victim, which caused his death.

On December 8th, the Coffee County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Gremillion with one count of 2nd Degree Homicide. Authorities arrested him on December 11th and booked him into the Coffee County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held on $150,000 bond.

Mark Luttrell

Hunter Gremillion