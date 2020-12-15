Court News ...

Family Court to Use Virtual Courtrooms Platform

South Carolina Family Court judges are currently testing Virtual Courtrooms through the Webex Meetings platform. Use of this platform will be begin Monday, January 4, 2021. With this modification, it will no longer be necessary for court staff to email invitations to Webex virtual hearings. In advance of the adoption of this platform, attorneys and litigants are encouraged to review the Virtual Family Courtroom user guide for attorneys and litigants, which can be accessed here.