MDC closes offices in Northeast Region amid rise in COVID-19 cases

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has closed its offices to public, in-person contact in Kirksville and Hannibal. Amid rising COVID-19 concerns, offices will remain closed to visitors at least until early January. Staff will continue to monitor conditions and will reopen offices as soon as public health conditions warrant.

MDC announces these emergency closures in direct response to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) classifying numerous counties in northeast Missouri under the “Extreme Risk” category due to the region’s COVID-19 positivity and case rates.

Across the region, outdoor conservation areas, natural areas, and river accesses will remain open to the public, though visitors must practice physical distancing, and wearing a mask covering mouth and nose when distancing is not possible. The latest county-level positivity rates are available through the DHSS dashboard at showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-county/.

The State of Missouri continues to offer community testing events throughout the state. Missourians can register for these events at health.mo.gov/communitytest.

While offices are closed to the public, staff will continue to conduct business via phone and email in order to continue to serve Missourians to the greatest degree possible during these challenging times.

For more information, contact the Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville at (660) 785-2420, or the Hannibal Office at (573) 248-2530. Sign up for updates and the latest information from the region and across the state at mdc.mo.gov/govdelivery.