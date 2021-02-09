Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Make Certain a Person with Mesothelioma in Pennsylvania Gets a Much Better Compensation Settlement Result

"The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a person with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania receives the best compensation.” — Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center

PITTSBURGH , PENNSYLVANIA, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed, and they recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a person with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania receives the best possible compensation results. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a person with mesothelioma can exceed a million dollars depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. The typical age for a person with mesothelioma is 72 years old and their most significant exposure to asbestos probably occurred prior to 1982 as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The group says, "2020 will probably go down as the worst year for mesothelioma compensation for two decades-because the people with mesothelioma very easily could have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. If your loved one has just been diagnosed with the Coronavirus anywhere in Pennsylvania and you know he had significant exposure to asbestos at a steel mill, a coal mine, in the navy, as a mechanic or skilled trades worker please tell his treating physicians about his asbestos exposure. Not everyone who gets diagnosed with the Coronavirus has it." https://Pennsylvania.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer are available throughout the state of Pennsylvania including communities such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Eire, Upper Darby, Reading, Scranton, or Bethlehem. https://Pennsylvania.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Pennsylvania, we strongly recommend the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia: https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/about.

* University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute: http://www.upmccancercenter.com/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Pennsylvania include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, coal miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, insulators, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma