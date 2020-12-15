Big Data and Business Analytics Market Size is Projected to Reach $420.98 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 10.9%
Big data analytics is a method by which companies examine large set of data for uncovering useful information to increase their decision-making capability.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in adoption of big data analytics software by various organizations, rise in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among SMEs, and benefits regarding big data and business analytics solutions drive the growth of the global big data and business analytics market. However, lack of skilled personnel and high cost of implementation hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in trends such as social media analytics and need to avail insights for business planning create new opportunities in the coming years.
The retail & e-commerce segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, owing to the need to manage and analyze massive volume of data by retailers to increase their customer base and improve their market share.
The global big data and business analytics industry generated $193.14 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $420.98 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6268
Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment contributed more than two-thirds of the global big data and business analytics software market in 2019, and will maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to high data transfer speed and security features. However, the cloud segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in adoption of cloud services across various industries.
Based on component, the service segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global big data and business analytics market, and is expected to continue to lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to adoption of services among end users with its effective functioning. However, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in need to manage ever-increasing data across the globe.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6268
Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding more than half of the total share of the global big data and business analytics market, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is attributed to increase in adoption in the region to easily extract insights from unstructured data. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 15.8% throughout the forecast period. This is due to presence and expansion of key players in emerging countries such as China and India.
The key players operating in the big data and business analytics market are Amazon Web Services, Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Teradata Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their big data and business analytics market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.
Access full summary at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/big-data-and-business-analytics-market
Similar Reports:
• Malware Analysis Market Expected to Reach $24.15 billion by 2026
• Web Analytics Market is Expected to Reach $10.73 Billion by 2026
• 3D Animation Market Expected to Reach $33.78 Billion by 2026
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research