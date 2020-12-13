EU-Mercosur statement on Sustainable Development at EU27-LAC Informal Ministerial Meeting

Mercosur | Berlin, 14 December 2020

On the occasion of the EU27-LAC Informal Ministerial Meeting in Berlin on 14 December, the Executive Vice-President (EVP) of the Commission and Commissioner for Trade, Mr Dombrovskis, the High Representative/Vice President (HRVP) of the Commission, Mr Borrell, and the Ministers of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, discussed a way forward for the ratification and entry into force of the EU-Mercosur Agreement.

They expressed their conviction that the Agreement should be implemented in such a way so as to provide benefits to both sides in the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development. They reiterated their commitment to effectively implement the international commitments set out in the Agreement, including the Paris Agreement.

To this end the EVP and Ministers instructed their officials to intensify contacts with a view to enhancing the exchange of information, increasing policy dialogue and identifying areas of cooperation, the latter in particular through the Team Europe Initiatives discussed during the Conference. This process and the actions should focus in particular on areas of public concern related to the Agreement, including deforestation.

The two sides expressed their conviction that their cooperation to establish the right conditions for the entry into force of the Agreement will enhance its potential to contribute to the shared overarching objective of sustainable development, observing the principles and guidance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

