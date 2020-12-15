GiveGab Fundraising Platform Partners with Windfall Data to Offer Modern Wealth Intelligence to Giving Day Hosts and Nonprofits

/EIN News/ -- Ithaca, NY, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed to make fundraising easy, enjoyable, and effective, GiveGab’s suite of products and team of experts provide organizations from across the nonprofit sector with a variety of benefits, including elevated awareness, increased donor support, and strengthened community engagement.

GiveGab’s partnership with Windfall, The Modern Wealth Intelligence Platform, aims to help their partner organizations leverage meaningful donor insights and focus their outreach.

“Following the incredible success of this year’s GivingTuesday movement, it’s important for our Giving Day partners to gain a deeper understanding of their donors so they can steward them appropriately and grow those relationships. Our partnership with Windfall aims to assist this process by taking out the guesswork through providing the most up to date and accurate donor data available.” - Aaron Godert, COO and Co-Founder at GiveGab

One of GiveGab’s Giving Day partners shared her experience using Windfall’s data following her fifth annual Giving Day event, The Amazing Give:

“Using the Windfall insights for our Giving Day data has been extremely valuable. We have been able to identify high-net-worth donor giving through The Amazing Give and target the donors for larger, matching gifts. The data has also allowed us to create a moves management system for Giving Day donors.” - Lesley Banis, Director of Programs at The Community Foundation of North Central Florida

Data from Windfall empowers organizations to identify, understand, and engage their affluent donors, helping to strengthen those relationships and build a concrete network of long-term supporters. By providing precise net worth data, and a multitude of additional wealth and philanthropic data insights, nonprofits can more efficiently identify their most impactful donors & prospects.

“We value this partnership with GiveGab as a leader in the Giving Day and year-round fundraising space. We’re excited to make our data ubiquitous in leading fundraising platforms, and to expand our offering to GiveGab’s partners in the community and civic giving foundation space.” - Dan Stevens, VP of Business Development and co-founder at Windfall

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the #1 digital solution for Giving Days and year-round fundraising tailored to cause-based organizations, community foundations, education institutions, hospital foundations, and public media outlets. GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that make online fundraising easy, enjoyable, and effective.

About Windfall: Windfall is the Modern Wealth Intelligence Platform, giving organizations the ability to identify, understand, and engage affluent donors. A data science company with a focus on the affluent, Windfall empowers nonprofits with a new approach to consumer intelligence. Unlike legacy aggregators, we provide precise net worth, calculated weekly, and synced with your records as often as you like.

