361 Capital Wins Pensions & Investments “Best Places to Work in Money Management” Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, 361 Capital, a leading boutique asset manager, won a Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management award. Pensions and Investments is the global news source of money management.

The 2020 award was part of Pensions & Investments’ ninth-annual survey and recognition program, which is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

“It’s truly an honor to be a part of P&I’s Best Places to Work list for the fifth year in a row,” said Tom Florence, chairman and CEO of 361 Capital. “Companies win awards like this because of their people. Our team has been tremendous working through a very difficult environment in 2020, but they have done it as a team with a continued commitment to our culture and to each other. I am very proud of them.”

“In this very unusual year, we learned again that employers that consider the overall wellbeing of their employees are regarded well. The best employers in 2020 are those that have stepped up with policies and practices to support and protect employees’ physical and emotional health, while continuing to keep the focus on clients’ needs,” said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. “Our surveys found that the employers on the list were likely to work hard to sustain their corporate cultures, even during times of pandemic lockdowns and continuing to work from home in many cases.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

About 361 Capital

Founded in 2001, 361 Capital is a leader in alternative investing. The firm offers a suite of actively managed alternative strategies that seek to deliver meaningful alpha, manage risk and offer diversification potential to investor portfolios.

361 Capital is majority employee-owned with strategic investments from Lovell Minnick Partners, a private equity firm and Lighthouse Investment Partners.

For more information, call 866-361-1720 or visit www.361capital.com

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 48-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses.

The Best Places to Work in Money Management award honors were the result of a two-part survey of employers and their employees conducted by Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies. For a complete list of the 2020 Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to pionline.com/BPTW2020.

###

Jennifer Brookfield 361 Capital 3032243914 jbrookfield@361capital.com