Epiq Announces Appointment of Paul Grewal to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, today announced the appointment of Paul Grewal as an independent board director. Grewal is the chief legal officer of Coinbase, a digital currency exchange company. Prior to Coinbase, Grewal was vice president and deputy general counsel at Facebook. Before his time at Facebook, Grewal served for several years as US magistrate judge for the Northern District of California.



“I am delighted to welcome Paul to the board,” said John Davenport, Jr., chairman of the board at Epiq. “Paul’s expertise in handling complex legal issues for technology companies as well as his experience in law on a district court level, will add greatly to our board at Epiq. His commitment to integrity, high quality, and innovation also make him a great fit with Epiq from a cultural aspect. We look forward to the contributions he will provide as we continue to make Epiq a great place to work, as well as creating value for our clients and our investors.”

Said David Dobson, CEO of Epiq, “We’re thrilled to include Paul on our board and leverage his experience in leading legal transformation in some of the world’s largest and most innovative technology companies. Paul is a thought leader and will no doubt have an immediate impact as we align our offerings to the needs of corporate legal departments across the globe. He is an excellent addition to our board.”

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of Epiq's future," Grewal added. "Having spent over two decades at the intersection of law and technology, I am privileged to have this opportunity to join an industry leader at that intersection. I look forward to helping steer Epiq to even bigger success in meeting and exceeding its clients' needs."

Grewal earned his J.D. from University of Chicago Law School and a Bachelor of Science in civil and environmental engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of legal department and business operations, class action and mass tort, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Catherine Ostheimer

costheimer@epiqglobal.com

+1 203 921 9700

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5718e29-3aff-4aa1-b899-7f5640749bea.