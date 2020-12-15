CAMPUS ADVANTAGE TAKES OVER MANAGEMENT OF LOUISIANA STUDENT HOUSING PROPERTY

The Quad Brings 480 Beds to Student Housing Leader’s Property Management Portfolio

Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced it has taken over management of The Quad — a 120-unit, 480-bed student housing property located near Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.



Built in 2004 and adjacent to campus, The Quad features recently updated fully furnished four-bed/four-bathroom floor plans. Units include new flooring, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Utilities include electricity, water/sewer, trash, internet, and cable. On-site amenities were also recently updated and feature a TV and movie viewing lounge, clubhouse with billiards, swimming pool and hot tub, 24-hour computer center with free printing, a tanning bed, 24-hour fitness center with strength equipment, cardio and cycling machines, and free weights, outdoor garden areas, and a volleyball court. The apartments are also pet-friendly and include an on-site courtesy patrol officer.



Campus Advantage was chosen to manage The Quad due to the company’s extensive experience and ability to showcase the value in the property’s upgrades and renovations. The Quad is the only purpose-built off-campus student housing community to currently serve Northwestern State University students, and Campus Advantage will utilize the company’s 17 years of student housing experience to provide the university with a dynamic community that will create experiences and opportunities focused on the success of their students.



“Our team at Campus Advantage is excited to work with the Natchitoches community and to implement our first-class programming, operations excellence, and integrated marketing capabilities at The Quad,” said Caitlin Chalem, Senior Director of Business Development and Market Research. “We look forward to making a positive impact and providing the current and future residents with our rewarding living and learning experiences.”



Under Campus Advantage management, The Quad will benefit from community-focused programs and experiences that inspire and equip residents to thrive in all areas of life. This includes the company’s highly regarded Students First® Experience platform, which is designed to ensure that residents who choose to live at Campus Advantage communities have more opportunities to achieve success both now and in the future.



Catalyst, a Campus Advantage partner and Austin-based agency specializing in integrated marketing for student and multifamily housing, has redeveloped the website, and will manage various marketing efforts including search engine optimization, search engine marketing, social media marketing, and reputation management.





About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a student housing management company that specializes in fostering financially prosperous communities through its property management, investments, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest-growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.

