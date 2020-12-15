doTERRA Receives Top Workplaces and Best of State Awards

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- doTERRA has been recognized as a top workplace in Utah by The Salt Lake Tribune and recently received two Best of State Awards. The company employs more than 4,300 people worldwide, with over 3,000 employees based at the corporate headquarters in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Through doTERRA’s unique essential oil sourcing model, the company also directly supports over 300,000 additional jobs, which impacts many more lives.

“We are grateful that our employees love working at doTERRA,” said Mark Wolfert, founding executive. “We care about every aspect of our employees’ lives, from their financial success to their mental and physical wellbeing, and provide a number of unique benefits, including matching 401K, childcare, service opportunities, and an on-site medical clinic. The culture of doTERRA is one of empowerment and respect, and we are always looking for talent that will appreciate and enhance our atmosphere and contribute to the company’s larger mission.”

Find doTERRA employment opportunities here.

In addition to being recognized as a top workplace in the State of Utah for 2020, doTERRA was recognized by Best of State as the 2020 Winner in the Essential Oils/Botanicals category for the sixth consecutive year and the 2020 Winner in Corporate Giving. These awards highlight doTERRA’s mission to empower through purity: pure products, pure business practices, pure intentions, and the pure love of humanity.

“We are honored to be recognized once again alongside so many exceptional companies for these prestigious awards,” said Emily Wright, doTERRA founding executive. “We work hard to create a winning culture and deliver the highest quality products in the industry with a commitment to do good wherever we live and work. The focus on giving back is inherent in our DNA as we are changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time.”

About Top Workplaces

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

About Best of State

The Best of State Awards were created to recognize the people, organizations, and businesses that are achieving, innovating, and improving the quality of life in Utah. Judges review submitted material and online nominations, and assign three separate scores to each nominee, for a total of 100 possible points. Fifty percent of the points are for overall achievement and excellence in service, products, or performance. Another thirty percent is for innovation, creativity, and differentiation. The remaining twenty percent is for contributions that make Utah a better place to live. Each company is measured against the Best of State Moto: “Excelling and Surpassing All Else.”

