IngredientsDirect.com offers extended range of vegan amino acids available for immediate delivery in the UK.

With the increasing demand for vegan amino acids we are seeing in the market, it was a logical step for us to both extend our range and increase our stock availability for these popular ingredients.” — Richard Tidman, Director

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global amino acids market is expected to grow at around 11% per year from 2020 to 2024.This steady increase in demand for amino acids and the trend towards products utilising plant-based ingredients has led IngredientsDirect.com to extend their range of plant-based vegan amino acids available for immediate delivery in the UK.Plant-based amino acid ingredients are found in an increasing number of health supplements, sports science and functional food products. The range of 30 vegan amino acid ingredients offered by IngredientsDirect.com includes branch chain amino acids (BCAAs), essential and non-essential amino acids - all available for purchase via the company’s eCommerce store.The range includes both fermented and synthesised ingredients, all of which are held in stock in the company’s UK warehouse and delivered complete with a Certificate of Analysis.The full range of vegan amino acids available for immediate delivery includes:Betaine Anhydrous (Trimethylglycine) VeganCreatine Gluconate VeganCreatine Monohydrate VeganD-Aspartic Acid (DAA) VeganDL-Phenylalanine VeganL-Alanine VeganL-Arginine Alpha-Ketoglutarate (AAKG) VeganL-Arginine VeganL-Arginine HCI VeganL-Arginine Nitrate VeganL-Carnitine L-Tartrate VeganL-Citrulline DL-Malate VeganL-Cysteine HCL Monohydrate VeganL-Glutamine VeganL-Glycine VeganL-Histidine HCI VeganL-Isoleucine VeganL-Leucine VeganL-Lysine HCI VeganL-Methionine VeganL-Theanine VeganL-Threonine VeganL-Tryptophan VeganL-Tyrosine VeganL-Valine veganN-Acetyl L-Cysteine (NAC) VeganN-Acetyl L-Tyrosine VeganTaurine VeganThese products can be found on the company’s website at: https://ingredientsdirect.com/amino-acids/