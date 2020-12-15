Meeting Notice: Maryland Seafood Marketing Advisory Commission to Meet on Dec. 16 via Teleconference

December 15, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Seafood Marketing Advisory Commission will meet Wednesday, December 16 at 3 p.m. via teleconference. Agenda items include: a presentation on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) CARES Act funding, a review of 2020 seafood marketing efforts and planning for 2021, and a discussion about the impacts COVID-19 has had on markets.

For those interested in attending, please contact the department’s Seafood Marketing Director Stone Slade at stone.slade@maryland.gov for call-in information.

