Flair Airlines Introduces COVID Coverage and Ensures Customers Receive Refunds for Cancelled Flights

/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines has introduced COVID Coverage to provide customers the ability to easily change or pause their travel due to the unforeseen nature of the pandemic. In addition to this coverage, customers can be assured that in the unfortunate event that their flight must be cancelled due to the pandemic that they will receive a full refund.

“As we continue to see local health measures change across Canada, we know this creates concern among customers as they navigate the ever-changing rules and what they mean to their travel,” says Stephen Jones, CEO of Flair Airlines. “Leading the industry with a clear stance on refunds while providing COVID Coverage gives customers peace of mind, knowing the flexibility is there to adjust or pause their travel. Whether it is due to new measures put in place by governments, a change in health, or their sentiment around the changing landscape - we recognize our customer’s needs and are choosing to address them head on.”

“We are entering an unusual holiday season. Nobody quite knows what to expect, yet we know there are people who need to travel. We have balanced our strength as Canada’s only independent low-cost carrier by providing low fares along with our customer's request for flexibility to adapt their travels during this unique time,” adds Jones.

COVID Coverage is included complimentary with every Flair booking for travel during the period while restrictions are in place from public health authorities. The coverage provides customers the ability to rebook on any future Flair flight, or if they are not sure of their desired travel date, redeem a future travel credit. There will be no wait times for processing, as this is completed using a self-serve portal at https://mytrip.flyflair.com/. Unlimited changes are available, and the only expense is a $25 processing fee and any difference in fare if applicable. Changes can be made up to 48 hours prior to departure. Complete details on Flair’s COVID Coverage can be found at https://flyflair.com/cancellation-policies.

