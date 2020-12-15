Hemp Hydrate Expands Retail Distribution to the Metro New York City Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- Cool River Beverages Will Serve as Exclusive Distributor of Hemp Hydrate Beverages for All of New York City; The Surrounding NY Counties of Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Northern New Jersey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp Hydrate, a leading health and wellness company with hemp infused products, announced today an exclusive distribution deal with Cool River Beverages LLC to handle distribution of Hemp Hydrate’s beverage products into thousands of retail outlets in the Metro New York City marketplace.



New York-area distribution will begin with an initial order of the Hemp Hydrate hemp extract-infused water to be distributed in retail stores including convenience stores, corner delis, and neighborhood markets. This latest distribution deal and expansion follows Hemp Hydrate’s Roll On launching in over 1,100 Food Lion Grocery Stores last month.

“Hemp Hydrate is committed to providing high quality and affordable hemp-infused products that are available to customers across the U.S.,” said Dean Guise, Founder/CEO of Hemp Hydrate. “New York has always been a key market for growing our brand. This partnership with Cool River Beverages will further expand our retail distribution footprint, delivering consumers more all-natural alternatives with health and wellness products.”

Cool River Beverages’ management has long standing relationships with retailers in all channels of trade in the Metro New York City marketplace that are being leveraged to build a robust DSD distribution network of beverage products. This partnership provides Cool River Beverages with a hot new beverage product, Hemp Hydrate hemp extract-infused water, targeted to meet the soaring consumer demand for hemp and CBD products.

“We are pleased to enter into this partnership with Hemp Hydrate and are looking forward to a successful launch of their innovative Hemp Hydrate hemp extract-infused water in the NYC metro Marketplace,” said Robert Mackie, COO of Cool River Beverages.

Hemp Hydrate products are 100% plant-based, ready to use, all natural, and vegan. Hemp Hydrate’s “trust in plants” is ideal for the health-conscious consumer with an active lifestyle. Using only premium hemp grown in the U.S.A. that meets all regulatory standards, Hemp Hydrate produces the highest quality, THC free products at an affordable price. Hemp Hydrate has had multiple partnerships and celebrity talent ambassadors including Dr. Patrick Khaziran’s Sports Rehab LA, Filmmaker Peter Berg’s Churchill Boxing Club, Actor Sylvester Stallone, Professional Golfer Kevin Chappell, Entrepreneur Brian Mazza and Celebrity Fitness Trainer Alex Fine. With expansion into thousands of retail locations in the U.S.A. in 2021, Hemp Hydrate plans to launch a slate of new topical and health products positioning the company to become the leading Hemp and CBD lifestyle brand.

About Hemp Hydrate Holdings, LTD

Hemp Hydrate was founded by Dean Guise with the mission to provide people with natural ways to feel better and grow stronger—not just their bodies, but their minds. He’s been joined along the way by an amazing team, and it’s their stories and relationships that are the foundation for Hemp Hydrate quickly becoming a trusted brand among elite athletes and fitness experts. Natural, vegan, and gluten-free, Hemp Hydrate products are scientifically formulated for daily support of an active lifestyle. Our premium purified water is infused with hemp extract using nanotechnology that ensures a crisp, clear taste, while our roll-on combines hemp extract with aloe, lavender, and other natural herbs to offer a paraben- and gluten-free salve for easy application. We’re proud to offer products that are 100% THC-free, infused with hemp extract produced using premium industrial hemp grown in the U.S.A. that meets all regulatory standards. For more information about Hemp Hydrate, visit www.hemphydrate.com .

CONTACT FOR HEMP HYDRATE:

drink@hemphydrate.com