Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size is Projected to Garner $25,419.40 Million by 2026 | CAGR 15.70%
Transaction monitoring is used by the organization for efficiently and effectively managing different types of customer transaction.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government & Defense industry is expected to attain significant growth in the upcoming years, as this sector is adopting transaction monitoring software for increasing the security to the valuable government and defense assets and protecting them from various data theft.
Increase in digitization of payment transactions, surge in need for mitigating money laundering, managing KYC compliance and CTF activities, growing identification of high-risk activities through advance analytics, and high demand for organizations to comply with stringent regulatory agreements fuel the growth of the global transaction monitoring software market. On the other hand, lack of transaction monitoring and AML professionals, and difficulties in managing cross-border, as well as multi-jurisdictional AML-compliance, curtail down the growth to some extent. However, integration of advance technology, and rise in the deployment of transaction monitoring system by SME's are projected to usher in a number of opportunities in the near future.
The global transaction monitoring software market was estimated at $7.95 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $25.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.70% from 2019 to 2026.
Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6011
Based on component, the solution segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global transaction monitoring software market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Increase in adoption of this software by several bank and financial institutions, and stringent government regulations for data security are expected to drive the growth of the segment. The service segment, on the other hand, is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.70% during 2019–2026. This is due to surge in the adoption of different services in various organizations.
Based on geography, North America held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly two-fifths of the global transaction monitoring software market. This is because North American countries are expected to adopt transaction monitoring software at a high rate to bring great improvements in operational efficiency in IT infrastructure. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 17.50% by 2026. This is due to rise in digitalization in emerging economies such as China and India.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6011
Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global transaction monitoring software market revenue in 2018, and is projected to retain its dominance by the end of the year 2026. Enhanced security features provided by on-premise model drive the growth of the segment. At the same time, the cloud-based segment would register the fastest CAGR of 17.40% throughout the study period. It's remotely accessible from anywhere around the world which, in turn, boosts the growth of the segment.
Based on geography, North America held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly two-fifths of the global transaction monitoring software market. This is because North American countries are expected to adopt transaction monitoring software at a high rate to bring great improvements in operational efficiency in IT infrastructure. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 17.50% by 2026. This is due to rise in digitalization in emerging economies such as China and India.
Access full summary at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/transaction-monitoring-market
The key players profiled in the transaction monitoring software market analysis are ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems, Fair Isaac Corporation, Fiserv Inc., FIS, Nice Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Software AG, and Thomson Reuters Corporation.
Similar Reports:
• Blockchain Identity Management Market Expected to Reach $11.46 Bn by 2026
• Prescriptive Analytics Market is Expected to Reach $12.35 Billion by 2026
• Manufacturing Analytics Market Expected to Reach $28.4 Billion by 2026
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research