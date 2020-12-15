Shared Harvest | myCovidMD® Provides Free Rapid COVID-19 Testing in Atlanta, Student Debt Relief and Safe Voting Guides
Service Aims to Build Trust, Provide Tests, Tether Services and Mobilize the Whole CommunityATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release – [Atlanta, GA December 15, 2020] On December 15th and 16th, at two separate "pop-up" testing sites in Atlanta, Shared Harvest's myCovidMD® taskforce will provide free culturally affirming rapid COVID-19 testing and encouraging early voting in Atlanta for the U.S. Senate race. At these locations, participants can be screened and tested for Covid19, have their voter registration status checked, and offered assistance for making a voting plan. Each location will be hosting a toy drive and offering free Holiday COVID Survival Kits and PPE.
In March 2020, Shared Harvest launched empathy-driven tech, myCovidMD®, to address the pandemic's disproportionate impacts on those facing social, health and economic inequities. The empatech™ app safely connects households with COVID-19 resources in real-time through real people. The pop-up testing site will offer safe and reliable COVID-19 serology testing and follow-up telehealth services for anyone facing medical assistance barriers in the downtown ATL area. All participants are screened by culturally competent physicians and public health practitioners using the latest CDC screening guidelines.
Pop-up testing sites like those provided by myCovidMD® are important for two reasons. First, research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shown that Americans from lower socio-economic backgrounds are especially susceptible to coronavirus. With more than 65% of Atlanta's downtown-area residents belonging to historically marginalized groups and over 63% of households making $53,000 or less a year, the myCovidMD® pop-up testing sites serves this population and provides resources they wouldn't have access to normally.
In addition to providing COVID-19 medical screening, these pop-up testing sites have another goal. That goal is to educate people about voting and generational wealth building through education and action. Members of marginalized communities aren’t only at risk of contracting coronavirus. They’re also at a higher risk of depressed voter turnout caused by lack of access to polling places, widespread voter disenfranchisement, and voter miseducation.
"It is paramount that we continue to raise awareness of health disparities and ensure access to free testing and other critical services during this ongoing pandemic. We are committed to doing our part for families during this unprecedented public health crisis,” - Detria Russell, Executive Director of Martin Luther King Sr. Community Resources Collaborative
Shared Harvest is known for its student loan debt relief program for their volunteers. With student loan forgiveness and healthcare on the ballot, the organization is comfortably positioned at the intersection of healthcare and social justice.
At the pop-up testing locations, Shared Harvest, along with The Russell Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (RCIE), and the Martin Luther King Sr. Community Resources Collaborative will provide useful information to local Atlanta residents interested in voting early. The upcoming senate race run-off is critical, and the voices of communities most impacted by the pandemic must be heard, and their votes counted. Healthcare is on the ballot. Working together, Shared Harvest wants to help voters use their voting power to create better opportunities and health outcomes for themselves, their families and the community; with no one left behind.
"RCIE is committed to lifting our black community economically. The economic disparities in our communities have far reaching impact, including worse health outcomes, more fragile housing situations and the overall stress of living while black. As RCIE supports wealth generation through entrepreneurship, we also encourage the total emotional and physical well being of black entrepreneurs and the communities they live and work in. So, we're proud to partner with Shared Harvest and the myCovidMD® initiative to ensure health awareness and care of Black and Brown peoples. This free testing is particularly important as our communities have been hardest hit by the pandemic, " Burunda Prince - Chief Operating Officer - Russell Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship
Individuals interested in pop-up testing are strongly encouraged to preregister as COVID-19 antibody testing supplies are limited to the first 400 people.
Pop-up Testing Locations:
December 15th, 2020 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
The Russell Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship
504 Fair St SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Pre-register for December 15th here
December 16th, 2020 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Martin Luther King Sr. Community Resources Collaborative
The Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church
101 Jackson Street NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Pre-register for December 16th here
