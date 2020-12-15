Qgiv Celebrates Record Breaking Fundraising Year for Nonprofit Clients and Announces Priorities for 2021

Qgiv ends 2020 on a high note after working with nonprofits to shift to virtual events, hitting a $2 billion milestone, and preparing for a year of continued enhancements to assist nonprofits with virtual fundraising in the midst of COVID-19.

/EIN News/ -- Lakeland, FLA., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During 2020, Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, processed a record number of donations, launched new mobile-first donation forms, acquired nonprofit payment processing company Acceptiva, and made numerous product enhancements designed to help nonprofits fundraise amid social distancing guidelines.

“From the launch of mobile-first donation forms to providing free training on how nonprofits can successfully use our tools to host virtual fundraisers, we’ve worked to address the challenges our clients have faced this year head-on,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “Hitting a major milestone of over $2 billion raised, the success of Giving Tuesday Now and Giving Tuesday, as well as our own product enhancements isn’t just a sign of Qgiv’s success—it’s a sign of the hard work and ingenuity of our nonprofit clients during incredibly trying times.”

The year’s biggest achievements included:

$2 Billion Raised: Qgiv's nonprofit clients have collectively raised over $2 billion. Just over 15 million donations have been made through Qgiv's suite of digital fundraising tools, representing causes spanning the globe and initiatives promoted by over 5,000 nonprofits.

Acquisition of Acceptiva: In partnership with strategic investor Sphere, Qgiv acquired Seattle-based company, Acceptiva. Acceptiva is a digital fundraising platform that provides nonprofits the ability to accept and process online payments and donations.

Record-Setting Giving Tuesday: Qgiv clients raised millions on Giving Tuesday, with a 108% increase in dollars raised on the platform and a 100% increase in the total number of donations. This marks Qgiv's most successful fundraising day in company history.

New Donation Forms: In October, Qgiv released online donation forms with a sleek new look, conditional fields, recurring donation nudges, faster load times, multistep form options, and more in direct response to nonprofit and donor feedback.

Multiple New Integrations: This year Qgiv announced integrations with Double the Donation 360MatchPro, HEPdata, and Blackbaud's eTapestry.

Multiple Enhancements to Qgiv's Fundraising Tools: Throughout the year during their bi-weekly production cycle, Qgiv added multiple enhancements to increase client success, many of which were directly driven by client requests and feedback. Most notably, Qgiv auction checkout received a few major upgrades, including the ability to offer staggered checkout times for multiple item categories.

“Supporting our nonprofit clients as they dive deeper into the world of virtual fundraising has been one of our biggest priorities this year,” said Jennifer Mansfield, vice president of customer experience. “With nearly all in-person summer and fall fundraising events canceled due to COVID-19, our goal has been to show nonprofits how they can raise more and reach their supporters online. Every client fundraising win has been a win cheered on by our team.”

Peer-to-peer campaigns, customizable donation forms, event registration, text fundraising, an auction platform, and data tools offered within Qgiv’s complete fundraising suite all help nonprofits fundraise and connect with supporters virtually. In 2021, Qgiv will continue to prioritize assisting nonprofits with virtual fundraising by making the following enhancements:

Peer-to-peer registration enhancements including even more flexibility in event configuration

Web support for auctions

Unified content management across all forms and events

Mobile Virtual terminal will be expanding to Android devices

Many of the proposed enhancements to the Qgiv fundraising platform derive from the company’s customer-led development system. Qgiv tracks clients’ requests, ideas, and feedback to plan new features and enhancements. To learn more about Qgiv’s new fundraising features, no contract pricing, and virtual fundraising tools, visit www.qgiv.com.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Their no-contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform visit www.qgiv.com.

