Global Agricultural Ventilation Market Share Will Reach USD 1,210 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [180+ Pages] research report, the global Agricultural Ventilation Market was estimated at USD 580 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,210 Billion by 2026. The global Agricultural Ventilation Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2019 to 2026.Top players are Munters, Greenheck, Pericoli, ebm-papst, Galebreaker Industrial, Schust Mexico, Mecalor, and Others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Agricultural Ventilation Market By Type (Ceiling Fans, Circulation Fans, Duct Fans, Pit Fans, Exhaust Fans, Tube Fans, Portable Fans) By Application (Dairy/Livestock, Equine, Fairgrounds, Greenhouse, Farm Shop, Others): Global Agricultural Ventilation Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Agricultural Ventilation Market was estimated at USD 580 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,210 Billion by 2026. The global Agricultural Ventilation Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2019 to 2026.

Agricultural Ventilation helps in keeping a constant flow of air in any indoor agricultural structure where it has been placed. It helps in keeping the crops and the agricultural animal healthy by constantly bringing the fresh air inside the structure. This also helps in controlling the temperature, concentration of carbon dioxide, and humidity inside the structure keeping the crops away from pest and fungus. Controlling the moisture also helps in keeping the cattle healthy and thus increasing dairy production.

Get Free Sample Report of Agricultural Ventilation Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/agricultural-ventilation-market-by-type-ceiling-fans-circulation-1297

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

• Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 190+ Pages Research Report

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes List of table & figures

• Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/agricultural-ventilation-market-by-type-ceiling-fans-circulation-1297

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Agricultural Ventilation Market: Growth Drivers

The agricultural ventilation market is in huge demand in indoor farming owing to the changing climatic conditions across the globe. People prefer converting their farms into greenhouses and then install the ventilation systems to provide the necessary climatic inside the greenhouse by controlling the inside atmosphere for better growth of the plants. This market is also in huge demand in countries with low water levels or has dry climatic. People prefer to have vertical farming where they conserve the water used for crop cultivation and regulate the temperature of the room to optimize the growth and nutrient quality of the crops growing inside.

The growing demand for exotic fruits, flowers, and vegetables have also helped in their cultivation in such regions where the favorable climatic conditions required are created artificially using these agricultural ventilation systems. Owing to the less availability of open space for cattle grazing, farmers nowadays prefer keeping the cattle indoors with good ventilation and provide them with fodder necessary for their growth. The use of agricultural ventilation for necessary food and vegetable storage is also driving the market growth. However, high capital investments along with high operational and maintenance costs may hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, the growing R&D activities in developing affordable and lightweight agricultural ventilation systems provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Top Market Players: Agricultural Ventilation Market

Munters

Greenheck

Pericoli

ebm-papst

Galebreaker Industrial

Schust Mexico

Mecalor

To know an additional list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/agricultural-ventilation-market-by-type-ceiling-fans-circulation-1297

The greenhouse type among the various applications is predicted to dominate the market owing to the rising demand and investments for vertical and indoor farming for the cultivation of fruits and vegetables. The exhaust fan type is expected to dominate the market as compared with other types available.

Global Agricultural Ventilation Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Ceiling Fans

Circulation Fans

Duct Fans

Pit Fans

Exhaust Fans

Tube Fans

Portable Fans

Global Agricultural Ventilation Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Dairy/Livestock

Equine

Fairgrounds

Greenhouse

Farm Shop

Others

Agricultural Ventilation is majorly used in indoor agriculture activities for controlling the indoor temperature, moisture, and humidity as per the requirement of the plants planted inside the room and is also installed in the shelters where the domestic animals reside. This controlled indoor environment helps in keeping any kind of fungus or pest away, thus helping in the production of vegetables of the dairy products from the cattle. This ventilation comes in different sizes as per the requirement and is getting popular among the regions with less rainfall or limited agricultural space. The growing trend of vertical farming in a small greenhouse or container has also helped in the market growth.

The Agricultural Ventilation market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Agricultural Ventilation industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Browse the full “Agricultural Ventilation Market By Type (Ceiling Fans, Circulation Fans, Duct Fans, Pit Fans, Exhaust Fans, Tube Fans, Portable Fans) By Application (Dairy/Livestock, Equine, Fairgrounds, Greenhouse, Farm Shop, Others): Global Agricultural Ventilation Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/agricultural-ventilation-market-by-type-ceiling-fans-circulation-1297

The region of Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market as many countries of this region have agriculture as their major income source. The continuous rising population along with the rising demand for organic food has resulted in the construction of greenhouses and vertical farms for the production of crops. The rising awareness about the benefits of vertical farming owing to the less availability of fertile land is also projected to fuel the market growth.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/agricultural-ventilation-market-by-type-ceiling-fans-circulation-1297

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the details shared by our primary respondents, the Agricultural Ventilation market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11%.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Agricultural Ventilation market was valued at around USD 580 Million in 2019.

As per the type segmentation, the Exhaust Fan type was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2019.

Based on application segmentation, the Greenhouse type was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

On the basis of region, the “Asia Pacific” region was the leading revenue generator in 2019.





Also Read, Agricultural Ventilation Market Press Release





Browse More Related Reports:

Smart Agriculture Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-agriculture-market-by-agriculture-type-precision-farming-213

Agricultural Fumigants Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-agricultural-fumigants-market-by-product-type-methyl

Agriculture IoT Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-agriculture-iot-market-by-offering-software-services

Agriculture Sprayers Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-agriculture-sprayers-market-global-agriculture-sprayers-market

Agricultural Adjuvants Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-agricultural-adjuvants-market-by-function-activator-adjuvants

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com