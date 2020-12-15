TOMI Continues the Deployment of SteraBot™ Disinfection Robot at Multiple Healthcare and Educational Facilities

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”, “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology Platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™), announces the continued deployment of SteraBot™, a pilot disinfection robot, at healthcare, research and educational facilities. SteraBot is a first generation robot Tomi has jointly developed with RV Automation Technology Co. Ltd. to ensure the delivery of superior disinfection. SteraBot has now been successfully deployed in five locations: in Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Science Park, the Caritas Institute of Higher Education and at the Tai PO Baptist Public Elementary School; and in Lithuania at the Lithuanian University Hospital and at the Lithua Science Park.



SteraBot is an autonomous, machine-based solution that provides a more precise and efficient disinfection and decontamination, eliminating potential human error and reducing a facility’s operating expenses. It incorporates Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) technology for intuitive maneuverability in unmapped environments. The software allows for enhanced AI capability to optimize and execute mapping, autonomous navigation, and disinfection routines based on proprietary algorithms. The software also ensures the efficacy of SteraMist iHP™ disinfection under optimal operating parameters directed by TOMI. SteraBot uses the Company’s patented iHP technology to protect staff, patients, students, customers and visitors to public buildings and spaces across a wide variety of locations and industries verticals through its ability to halt the spread of COVID-19 as well as other existing and emerging pathogens.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI commented, “We are seeing excellent progress and success with our continued SteraBot deployment. The combination of RV Auto Technologies AI technology and our premier, proprietary Binary Ionization Technology platform is unparalleled in its ability to enable the automated application of our SteraMist products, promoting the targeted and efficient destruction of surface pathogens and reducing human exposure and error. We believe global demand for the accuracy and convenience of disinfection robots will continue to increase and we are pleased with the interest we are seeing from the marketplace as we continue the rollout of our innovative solution.”

Video footage of the SteraBot™ iHP™ in operation:

https://www.rvautotech.com/projects/disinfection-robot

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

