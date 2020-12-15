Eve & Co Announces Licensing Agreement with Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics

Well-known CBD skincare brand distributed in the USA, UK and Europe bolsters Eve & Co’s product portfolio

/EIN News/ -- STRATHROY, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”), entered into a licensing agreement with Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics (the “Agreement”) on December 7, 2020.



The Agreement contemplates the exclusive right and license to manufacture, promote, distribute and sell the following products in Canada under the Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics brand, under the Eve & Co brand, or as co-branded products under the Eve & Co and Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics brands: Natural CBD Relief Cream, Natural CBD Relief Stick, Natural CBD Spray, Natural CBD Sleep Cream, Natural CBD Skin Cream, Natural CBD PMS Cream.

The Agreement also contemplates product development and marketing collaborations between Eve & Co and Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics and potential expansion beyond existing markets for the Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics brand presence in the United States, United Kingdom and, together with Eve & Co, Canada.

The term of the Agreement is for an initial five-year period, which commenced on December 7, 2020, with a further five-year option in favour of NMC and stipulates licensing royalties. The Company anticipates manufacturing and distributing cannabis-infused topicals to the Canadian market in the first quarter of 2021.

“We are delighted to partner with such a well-established and respected brand. Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics has developed a collection of effective cannabis topical products backed by a dedicated team ensuring quality and support,” said Melinda Rombouts, President & CEO of Eve & Co. “The introduction of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics’ topical cannabis creams into Canada serves as an important milestone for both of our companies, and we look forward to expanding into a meaningful consumer segment.”

The addition of the Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics line of cannabis-infused topicals complements Eve & Co’s roster of 2.0 cannabis products. The Company previously announced that it had partnered with Colio Estate Wines to create a premium cannabis-infused beverage inspired by the Girls’ Night Out wine label.

“Launching into Canada is an important milestone for the Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics brand. The strategic partnership with Eve & Co. allows us to expand our international reach to Canadian health and wellness consumers with our premium cannabis and CBD-focused products,” said founder, Dr. Andrew Kerklaan. “As a Canadian, I am proud to see our products launch at home.”

Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics’ products have been featured in Vogue, The Oprah Magazine, Forbes, Allure, Goop, Esquire and Rolling Stone magazines as well as other publications as a leading hemp-based CBD skincare product.

ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATED

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extracts and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice which allows Eve & Co to distribute its products to the European Union. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca.

ABOUT DR. KERKLAAN THERAPEUTICS

Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics provides upscale, highly effective plant-based CBD topical solutions. Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics' approach to designing CBD-infused health and wellness products blends modern biochemistry with time-tested cannabidiol-based remedies. Made with the highest quality ingredients, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics combines premium essential oils with cannabis and CBD hemp extracts. All of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics’ products are rigorously tested by independent third-party labs for quality and cannabinoid concentration certification and are made to the highest standards of safety and efficacy. Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics’ products are distributed throughout the USA, UK and Europe.

Learn more at www.DrKerklaan.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the approval of new products, the successful production and launch of the Company’s new cannabis derivative products and timing thereof, consumer preferences, competition, opportunities for growth, future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

For further information, please contact:

Melinda Rombouts

President and Chief Executive Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337

Jennifer Miller

Communications

Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics

Telephone: (514) 476-1178