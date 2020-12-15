Anchiano Therapeutics and Chemomab Announce Entry Into Definitive Merger Agreement

/EIN News/ -- Merger brings lead compound CM-101, a first in class anti-CCL24 antibody into advanced clinical development for fibrosis-related diseases with significant unmet medical need



Concurrent PIPE financing to be used to fund clinical trials for CM-101 in fibrotic indications, focusing on two rare diseases and backed by leading healthcare-focused investors OrbiMed and Peter Thiel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (“Anchiano”) (Nasdaq: ANCN), a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, and Chemomab Ltd. (“Chemomab”), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need, announce their entry into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the shareholders of Chemomab would become the majority holders of the combined company. The proposed merger will create a public company focused on advancing Chemomab’s lead product, CM-101. Shareholders of both companies holding shares sufficient to approve the merger have entered into shareholder support agreements with the respective companies in support of the transaction.

Concurrent with the merger, Chemomab seeks to complete a PIPE financing to advance CM-101 into Phase 2 clinical trials in rare fibrotic indications, as well as to further develop Chemomab’s earlier-stage pipeline. Initial efforts will focus on orphan indications including primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc), which are inflammatory-fibrotic diseases affecting multiple organs such as the liver (in PSC) and skin and lungs (in SSc). Both indications have a significant unmet need, with patients suffering from debilitating symptoms and no FDA-approved disease modifying treatment options. The combined company also expects to advance CM-101 into a Phase 2a trial to evaluate the antibody’s anti-fibrotic effect in patients diagnosed with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Stan Polovets, chairman of the board of Anchiano, stated, “Following a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, Anchiano’s board of directors has concluded that the proposed transaction with Chemomab is in the best interest of our shareholders. Chemomab’s CM-101 has demonstrated positive clinical results, with a novel mechanism of action that has potential to become an important option for patients with debilitating fibrotic diseases. We intend to hold a special meeting of Anchiano’s shareholders in the first quarter of 2021 to vote on this merger."

Dr. Adi Mor, co-founder and chief executive officer of Chemomab, added, “Our lead compound, CM-101, has shown very positive safety and anti-fibrotic biomarker activity in a Phase 1b study, and with the antibody advancing into Phase 2 trials in two orphan fibrotic indications, we believe it is the right time in our lifecycle to move into the public equity markets. We are excited about the next chapter of growth for Chemomab, and the ability to bring the important effects of CM-101 through clinical development and to patients.”

Stephen Squinto, Ph.D., chairman of Chemomab and executive partner at OrbiMed, Chemomab’s leading investor, commented, “There is an urgent need for treatments that address fibrotic diseases such as PSC and SSc, and the promising early data for CM-101 suggest that this compound has potential to become a meaningful therapeutic option for patients suffering from these conditions. I am pleased with the progress that the Chemomab team has made so far, and we look forward to a productive year in 2021 with significant anticipated advancement of our clinical programs.”

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will assume the name “Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.” and will be led by Chemomab’s management team, headed by its co-founder and chief executive officer, Adi Mor, Ph.D. Neil Cohen, chief executive officer of Anchiano, will join the board of Chemomab at closing.

Summary of the Transaction

Current Chemomab shareholders and holders of Chemomab equity awards will convert 100% of their existing equity interests into securities of the combined company. On a pro forma basis and based upon the number of Anchiano securities to be issued in the merger, current shareholders of Chemomab will own approximately 90% of the combined company upon closing, prior to the additional PIPE financing transaction. The actual allocation will be subject to adjustment based on Anchiano’s cash balance at the time of closing and the amount of the additional PIPE financing consummated at the closing of the merger. Additional information about the transaction will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed by Anchiano with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and will be available at www.sec.gov.

The proposed transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies. The merger is subject to the approval of Anchiano’s shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2021, along with the satisfaction or waiver of other customary conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. is acting as financial advisor to Anchiano for the transaction and Goldfarb Seligman and Cooley LLP are serving as legal counsel to Anchiano. Ronen Bezalel and Shachar Hadar of Meitar, and Greenberg Traurig LLP, are serving as legal counsel to Chemomab, and Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. is acting as placement agent for the PIPE financing.

About Anchiano

Anchiano is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies to treat cancer in areas of significant clinical need located in Cambridge, MA. Anchiano is developing small-molecule pan-mutant-RAS inhibitors and inhibitors of PDE10 and the b-catenin pathway. For more information on Anchiano, please visit www.anchiano.com.

About Chemomab Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, and is currently undergoing clinical development for the orphan diseases, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) and Systemic Sclerosis (SSc). In October 2020, Chemomab initiated the SPRING Study, its first phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CM-101 in patients diagnosed with PSC. Chemomab is a privately held company supported by leading healthcare-focused investors including OrbiMed and Peter Thiel. For more information on Chemomab, please visit www.chemomab.com.

