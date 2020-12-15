VivoPower International PLC Announces Appointment of Gemma Godfrey to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gemma Godfrey to the Company’s Board of Directors.

A serial entrepreneur, Gemma was the Founder and CEO of a fintech company that enabled digital investing, and which was acquired by FTSE 250 insurance group, JLT. She subsequently went on to launch a digital media business for News UK, part of News Corp.

Gemma was also a former boardroom adviser to Arnold Schwarzenegger on “The Apprentice.” She was an adviser to the UK Government on its 10-year strategy to improve the nation’s financial wellbeing.

Prior to embarking on her entrepreneurial career, Gemma was Head of Investment Strategy at FTSE-AIM wealth manager Brooks Macdonald, and Chair of the Investment Committee of Credo Group. Gemma started her career at Goldman Sachs and GAM and has a background in quantum physics.

Gemma presently serves as the Chair of the Investment Management Group of IWP, a national network of Independent Financial Advisors in the United Kingdom. She is a Non-Executive Director of Creativemass, an advanced technologies company, and provides oversight for the assets of the largest communal welfare charity in Europe. Gemma is also a business expert on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, Kevin Chin, commented, “I am delighted to welcome Gemma to the Board of VivoPower. She brings a really unique mix of skills and experiences across entrepreneurship, technology, quantum physics, finance and media. With a track record of building and advising fast-growing companies, Gemma’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to hyperscale our electric vehicle and sustainable energy solutions offerings.”

On her appointment to the Board, Gemma Godfrey added, “We can all understand the need to cut energy costs, improve efficiency, and help the planet. VivoPower’s electric vehicles and sustainable energy solutions help its customers to do just that. I’m thrilled to join a company certified as “using business as a force for good” as it continues to accelerate its growth and harnesses the power of digital transformation.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a NASDAQ-listed international battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services company whose core purpose is to deliver sustainable energy solutions to its customers. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation and has operations in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

