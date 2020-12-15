Plumas Bank Celebrates 40 Years of Serving Our Communities

Plumas Bank looks to further legacy as both community and industry leader

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (Nasdaq:PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank, announced today that it is celebrating its 40-year anniversary of providing financial services to its valued clients. Since its inception in 1980, Plumas Bank has grown to over $1.1 billion in assets. It has a 13-branch network, including eleven branches in northeastern California and two in northern Nevada. It also has three loan production offices - two located in Placer and Butte counties in California and one located in Klamath county in Oregon.



Chairman of the Board, Daniel E. West, commented, “We are proud and honored to celebrate Plumas Bank’s 40 years of community banking. We would like to thank our clients for their business and the Plumas Bank team for their valued service; without them it would not have been possible to reach this milestone anniversary.”

Andrew J. Ryback, director, president and chief executive officer of Plumas Bank and Plumas Bancorp, stated, “I am incredibly proud of the success of Plumas Bank and of all of the personnel who have made that success possible. It is an honor and a privilege to be part of the team that continues to provide exceptional service to our clients and value to our shareholders. Together we have created a resilient organization that has been able to thrive during times of both prosperity and challenge.”

Throughout the company’s four-decade long history, our team has continually worked to raise the bar for Plumas Bank,” said Ryback. He continued, “Today, Plumas Bank prides itself on its differentiating strengths – outstanding customer service, innovative products and local decision-making. Having grown with our clients and communities, Plumas Bank offers comprehensive products and services which have developed and evolved based on our primary goal – to meet the needs of both our business and personal clients. It is the focus and teamwork towards that goal that allows Plumas Bank to make a difference for every client we serve.”

Ryback concluded, “While we proudly remember and celebrate our bank’s heritage, our sights are fully set on the future and continuing to grow as a relationship-focused community bank. We want to further our mission to support our clients throughout their financial journeys thereby enriching the lives of those who live and work in the communities we serve. As always, our motto, “HERE. For Good.”, serves as our guiding ideal.”

With over 175 employees, Plumas Bank is one of Northeastern California’s largest private employers. The company has contributed millions to the area’s economy through payroll, philanthropy and local purchasing. This year, Plumas Bank donated $14,500 to local food banks and non-profit organizations to aid in the relief of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Plumas Bancorp

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in Northeastern California. The Bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in Nevada in the counties of Washoe and Carson City. The Bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, and one located in the Oregon County of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. The Company was recently recognized by three prestigious firms: Raymond James and Associates awarded Plumas Bancorp with the Community Bankers Cup for operating the 2nd Best Performing Bank in the nation; S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked Plumas Bank in the Top 2% of U.S. Community Banks; and, for the fourth year in a row, Plumas Bank was named a ‘Super Premier’ performing bank by The Findley Reports. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com .

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank's publicly available regulatory reports.

Contact: Jamie Huynh Investor Relations Plumas Bank 35 S. Lindan Avenue Quincy, CA 95971 530.283.7305 ext.8908 investorrelations@plumasbank.com