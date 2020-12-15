Golden State Welcomes Wealth Manager, John Pak of Vector3 Wealth Management in Santa Cruz, CA

/EIN News/ -- South Coast Metro, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State, a registered investment adviser, is pleased to announce that John Pak of Vector3 Wealth Management has joined the team. With the intent to transition over $90 million in client assets, John will use this as a launching pad to continue to grow his business. He comes to the firm from Edge Wealth Management where he served as Senior Financial Advisor since 2009. Prior to that John was CEO at Black Pearl Asset Management, Senior Portfolio Manager and Securities Analyst at Turner Investment Partners where he co-managed three highly rated mutual funds as well as portfolios for Taft Hartley and ERISA Defined Benefit plans. Prior to Turner Investment Partners, John was head of Trade Desk at Tuttle, the largest independent hedger of interest rate risk for mortgage banks in the 90s.



“Our footprint at Golden State is expanding and adding an experienced advisor with a wealth of industry experience like John to the company, adds depth and breadth to our community of financial advisors,” says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State.

John currently resides in Santa Cruz, CA.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are SEC registered investment advisers dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $2 billion in brokerage and advisory assets¹. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program that seeks to provide its network of advisors with equity ownership opportunities. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer², Raymond James, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County’s largest RIAs³, Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

¹As of April 2020.

²As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020, based on total revenue.

³As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2020, based on assets under management.

Vector3 Wealth Management is a DBA of Golden State Equity Partners.

Daniel Catone is a registered representative with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State, a Registered Investment Advisor. LPL Financial is not affiliated with any named entities mentioned in this content.

Jennifer Nahas

Chief Marketing Officer

Golden State

201 E. Sandpointe, Suite 460

South Coast Metro, CA 92707

949-433-6860

http://www.TeamGoldenState.com