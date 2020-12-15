Suited Launches A.I. Powered Recruiting Platform for Legal Industry to Support Diversity in Hiring

Six top law firms join launch to support OCI recruiting and further efforts towards diversity hiring

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suited , the A.I. powered, assessment-driven recruiting network, today announced the launch of a new platform for the legal industry, further expanding its commitment to promote greater diversity in professional services. Suited released its inaugural product for the investment banking industry in early 2019 and now serves more than a dozen major investment banks. Suited is launching its legal recruiting platform with an innovative group of leading law firms, including Cadwalader, Sheppard Mullin, Troutman Pepper, Willkie, and Wilson Sonsini.



“We are building a network of top law firms that utilize a single, common assessment tool, providing candidates an efficient way to access this highly competitive industry and show their true potential,” said Matt Spencer, Suited cofounder and CEO. “We could not be more proud to partner with such an incredible group of firms and to be part of their continued commitments to diversity hiring and efforts to create a positive candidate experience.”

Suited’s ecosystem, which is entirely free for candidates to join, leverages a proprietary assessment that was developed specifically for the legal industry using proven best practices from the field of industrial-organizational psychology. It collects information on a candidate’s personality, values, stress response style, and other essential competencies, in addition to traditional information such as academic background. Suited works with law firms to create custom A.I. models that identify which key traits lead to high performance and good cultural fit, ensuring that candidates find opportunities where they will be both successful and happy. Every Suited model is rigorously tested to mitigate bias and ensures no adverse impact against any demographic group. The end result is that firms are able to more fully consider a wider range of candidates from diverse backgrounds and ensure a representative candidate pipeline.

“Law firms may be inadvertently excluding high-potential candidates and artificially limiting their pool of talent,” said Angela Vallot, cofounder and partner of VallotKarp Consulting, a diversity and inclusion focused consulting firm, and a Suited Board Member. “Specifically, resumes provide limited information on a candidate and the classic screening criteria contained in them can adversely affect candidates from historically underrepresented groups. Suited’s predictive models enable recruiters to equitably identify high potential candidates instantly at the top of the recruiting funnel.”

Spencer added, “We are excited about the launch of our legal platform to support the recruiting efforts of law firms who want to more holistically understand and assess applicants’ professional potential. Our two-year track record in the investment banking industry has resulted on average in partner firms gaining access to 7-times more candidates from historically underrepresented groups, 5-times more candidates from non-target schools, and predictive models that are 14-times more accurate than resume screening alone. We look forward to having a similarly positive and lasting impact on recruiting in the legal industry.”

Suited’s legal platform will be available to current law students on December 18, 2020. Law candidates interested in signing up for free, please visit https://www.wellsuited.com/law-candidates. Firms interested in learning more about Suited can visit www.wellsuited.com/law .

About Suited

With offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Austin, Suited is an A.I.-powered, assessment-driven recruiting network designed to help the most promising candidates from all backgrounds access highly sought-after opportunities in the professional services industries.

Suited’s first product offering, launched in early 2019 for the Investment Banking industry, has allowed recruiters and hiring managers in this highly competitive industry to understand candidates holistically and without bias. Using the power of machine learning and proven best practices from industrial-organizational psychology, Suited has created an assessment-driven ecosystem that enables hiring teams to equitably expand the way they identify and consider talent while providing candidates with an easy way to demonstrate their potential. Additional information may be found at https://www.wellsuited.com/about .

Company Contact

Jess Carden

Senior Manager, Brand & Marketing Strategy

jess@wellsuited.com