Blink Charging Signs Exclusive Long-Term Agreement with Blessing Health System for the Deployment of EV Charging Services at Illinois Facilities

/EIN News/ -- Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that it has signed an exclusive 5-year contract with two 5-year renewal options for the deployment of 20 Blink-owned IQ 200 units at four Blessing Health System locations in Quincy, Illinois.



Blessing Health System is an integrated health system based in Quincy, IL, consisting of two award-winning hospitals, two physician group practices, an accredited college of nursing and health sciences, a network of medical specialty businesses, and a charitable foundation. The health system serves west-central Illinois, northeast Missouri, and southeast Iowa and employs more than 3,500 people.

“People from communities throughout the Tri-state area come to Quincy daily to access Blessing Health System providers and services, and to see hospitalized loved ones,” said Maureen Kahn, RN, MHA, MSN, president/chief executive officer, Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital. “With vehicle charging stations not yet as common in our region as they are in larger cities, this new service will add an important level of convenience for patients and other customers.

“Through this exclusive, long-term contract, we look forward to a multi-year partnership with Blessing Health providing the best available charging solution for their patients, visitors, and employees,” shared Brendan Jones, Chief Operating Officer of Blink Charging.

Jones continued, “healthcare facilities are an important market for us, and we’re excited to bring our Blink IQ 200 chargers to the employees and patients of Blessing Health System. We are excited about the uptick in interest and deployment across hospital facilities. The potential utilization at these locations is significant, with the 24-hour availability of chargers for both staff and patients.”

About Blessing Health System

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

