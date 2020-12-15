Alabama State Senate to take delivery of Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Vital System and adopts health safety protocol

/EIN News/ -- The Smart Vital System Utilizes Cameras and AI to Screen Vital Signs for Potential COVID-19 Symptoms



Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the Alabama State Senate is taking delivery of the Draganfly Vital Intelligence Smart Vital system to detect potential symptoms of COVID-19.

The Smart Vital system monitors, with voluntary consent, vital signs including but not limited to temperature, heart rate, breathing rate and blood oxygen content (SpO2‎). The system does not register any personal data of the individual being screened.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a record high 3,531 new cases as of December 4, 2020 and the state has averaged 2,461 cases each day for the last two weeks, a 28 percent increase over the previous two weeks.

The Alabama State Senate is taking delivery of Draganfly’s Smart Vital screening system and will work with Draganfly’s platform to provide comprehensive data to help ensure the safety of all stakeholders who rely on the ongoing operation of government. The Smart Vital system is North American made and owned.

Data provided to the Alabama State Senate will include the number of people screened, number of elevated vital signs detected and the time it took for each screening. If a screening detects elevated vital signs, the individual will be notified immediately that they need to be tested for COVID-19. The platform does not record vital results for each individual.

“As the current pandemic continues, we are committed to provide a safe place for our staff and visitors to ensure there is no interruption in the work that needs to be done for the citizens of Alabama,” said Pat Harris, Secretary, Alabama State Senate. “We are confident that the implementation of Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology will help to ensure an important layer to existing protocols that assist us in identifying and mitigating the risk of the spread of COVID-19.”

“It is a great honour that the Alabama Senate has chosen Draganfly to implement our Vital Intelligence technology,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are humbled by their trust in our technology and we are looking forward to this long-term partnership to help the Alabama Senate’s COVID-19 protocols.”

Alabama State University recently installed Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Thermal + Vital screening and Social Distancing Awareness system across its campus. Measuring real-time anonymous data which has previously not been available, students, faculty and staff can receive, within seconds, contactless temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate readings. Since installation, the University has also seen significant increases in adherence to social distancing protocols.

