Diamond View Builds One of the World’s Largest LED Volumes at New Virtual Studio in Tampa, Florida

Tampa-based company opening a 10,000 square-foot virtual production studio

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five-time Emmy award-winning video agency Diamond View announced today the launch of Vū, a 10,000 square foot virtual production studio home to one of the world’s largest LED Volumes. The new state-of-the-art studio is set to open in early 2021.

Vū features extended reality (XR) technology that was recently popularized by Lucasfilm’s in the hit Star Wars series "The Mandalorian,” as well as advanced in-panel camera tracking and motion control robotics.

This new XR technology is a modern day replacement for green screen studios. The LED Volume is a fully enclosed space where motion capture and real-time compositing take place so that virtual environments for TV and film can be easily produced in camera.

The studio has already completed its first 100 ft of the LED Volume. This comes just in time for the largest entertainment event of the year, Superbowl LV, which is being hosted at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl, just a few miles from the new studio.

Vū is being built with a team of technology partners including Unreal Engine, Sony, Mark Roberts Motion Control, Mo-Sys, NVIDIA and Aputure Lighting.

“Tim and the Diamond View Studios team have built out one of the biggest LED stages-for-hire in the Southeast over the course of only a few months. They are seizing on a huge opportunity and demand for Unreal Engine-powered virtual production from clients all over the world. It is inspiring to watch their success, growth, and involvement in the community. We are looking forward to seeing what’s next from this innovative company,” said Nathalie Bergeron, Business Development, Unreal Engine film & television team.

XR represents a paradigm shift in the way movies and commercials are being made. From virtual scouting and remote collaboration to the use of the latest LED technology for in-camera visual effects (ICVFX). With demand for video content continuing to increase, this solution delivers a triple-threat of speed, efficiency, and enhanced creative capability.

“We believe Vū will be a valuable asset that the entire region will benefit from and be a catalyst for growth for film and video production in Florida. We are thankful to have the support of industry partners, as well as the City of Tampa, Hillsborough County and Tampa Bay Film Commission,” said Tim Moore, CEO of Diamond View.

Adoption of these techniques has been accelerated during 2020 due to the COVID-friendly nature of smaller crew sizes, controlled environments and reduced travel, enabling a large range of production departments to collaborate virtually throughout the production process.

Tampa Bay Film Commissioner Tyler Martinolich said, “You always look to technology and talent as a driving force to break through to the next level. Vū provides a wholly unique asset to not only Tampa Bay, but the Southeastern United States. Diamond View is leading the way in our goal to transform Tampa Bay into a major commercial production hub.”

“Virtual production is essentially the digitization of studios as we know it, from the old days of painting chroma key walls and removing in post-production to now projecting digital 3D environments in real time, this is a game changer for the video industry,” said Moore.

Diamond View has already secured bookings from several national brands beginning in early December 2020.

The project is taking place at “Rithm at Uptown,” a seven million square foot research, technology, and innovation multi-use development in Uptown Tampa Bay.

For more information on Vū, visit diamondview.io/vustudio and follow @vustudioofficial on Instagram.

About Diamond View

Diamond View is an Emmy Award-winning video production company headquartered in Tampa. Since 2007, Diamond view has been recognized as a leading, mission-driven video production company who seeks to inspire audiences through cinematic, high quality video. Specializing in emotional brand storytelling, Diamond View creates a unique form of visual storytelling to connect brands and communities.

