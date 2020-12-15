VizyPay’s Cash Discount Program Wins Silver in 10th Annual Best in Biz Awards

The company is honored with recognition in the Small or Medium Business Service of the Year category for its unique approach to cash discounting

/EIN News/ -- WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay, an award-winning leader in the payment processing industry, has been named a silver winner in the Small or Medium Business Service of the Year category in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.



VizyPay’s unique Cash Discount Program (CDP) earned the company its award, having saved its merchants more than $10.6M to-date. Currently, the brand is the only payment processor that has developed a program built with the end-user in mind. The CDP helps small to medium sized businesses eliminate unpredictable monthly credit card processing bills, a cost that otherwise can severely impact the bottom line. With VizyPay’s approach, a merchant is locked into a low, flat monthly fee that allows for unlimited credit card transactions; offsetting up to 100 percent of processing fees. This guarantees that a business owner will know exactly what they’ll owe at the end of the month, and can better plan for this expense.

2020 marked the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards and – with a continuing global pandemic – was also a year like no other. Despite the global challenges, the 10th annual program saw a strong field of entries from companies of all sizes, ranging from some of the most recognizable and admired global brands to the most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies – proving North American business’ resilience and continuing innovation and growth despite the odds. The judges were impressed with this year’s winners’ agility and adaptability that allowed their businesses to thrive and their willingness to always go the extra mile to help their customers in these unusual times.

“We’re honored to receive this accolade from Best in Biz Awards recognizing the hard work that has gone into building our Cash Discount Program into the success that it is today,” said Austin Mac Nab, CEO and co-founder of VizyPay. “We acknowledged that there was a better approach to cash discounting in our industry, and this award is a testament to the dedication of our entire team to build a solution that benefits all parties involved.”

Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors’ and reporters’ unparalleled expertise and experience with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the variety of outlets represented, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2020 judging panel included, among others, writers from Barron’s, Consumer Affairs, USA Today and Wired.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2020, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2020-winners.

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by three entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.vizypay.com/

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the premier awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com

