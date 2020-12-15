Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vicor Hires Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Channel Strategy

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today announced the appointment of David Krakauer as Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Channel Strategy. Mr. Krakauer will oversee all marketing activities including corporate branding, promotion, and communications, as well as channel marketing and sales enablement.

Prior to joining Vicor, Mr. Krakauer was responsible for corporate marketing and customer experience at Analog Devices where he also held prior roles managing successful product lines. Mr. Krakauer has a BSEE and MSEE from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as well as an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Vicor Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Phil Davies commented, “David brings extensive experience in driving profitable revenue growth through novel marketing strategies and practices. We are pleased to bring David on board as Vicor continues to build its brand in high-growth markets as the high-performance power module company.”

About Vicor Corporation

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense. 
www.vicorpower.com

Vicor is a trademark of Vicor Corporation.

Contact
Colin Boroski
Rainier Communications
cboroski@rainierco.com

