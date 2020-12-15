First-ever deadmau5 digital collectibles to be released on WAX Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- deadmau5 and the Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX) today announce a limited series of NFTs to be released on the WAX Blockchain. The collaboration, brought together by blockchain music project Emanate, opens Dec. 16 at noon EST. Details of the sale can be found at on.wax.io/deadmau5.



What are deadmau5 digital collectibles?

This series from deadmau5 is the first set of digital collectibles under the new brand name RAREZ and includes rare and authentic digital collectibles for the emerging virtual music industry. Because NFTs trade on the blockchain, each deadmau5 collectible is 100% verifiable as authentic.

Blockchain technology allows collectors to buy and sell digital deadmau5 collectibles, and launching on WAX marketplaces means deadmau5 fans can buy the packs with a credit card, not just cryptocurrency. Buyers can then easily trade them with others, showcase their inventory on various WAX marketplaces and share on social media.

NFTs are deadmau5’s next step into blockchain

This is not deadmau5’s first foray into blockchain. His career-long manager, Dean Wilson, has been working behind the scenes with the Emanate team since 2019, and his record label, mau5trap records, is adding more than 600 catalog tracks to the EOS-based emanate.live platform. The dance music legend also played the virtual launch party of the P2P music sharing and crypto platform Audius earlier this year.

About the deadmau5 NFT sale on WAX

The WAX Blockchain hosts some of the most high-profile NFT sales and is known as the “King of NFTs.” Following sellout collections from Topps, Atari and William Shatner, packs of deadmau5 NFTs will go on sale on Dec. 16, 2020. There are two pack sizes:

Pack of 10 deadmau5 NFTs: $9.99

Pack of 30 deadmau5 NFTs: $28.49

Past NFT pack sales on WAX have sold out in as quickly as 9 minutes, and very high demand is anticipated for the music legend’s first-ever NFT sale.

Through collaboration with creative agency Rising, each deadmau5 NFT pack contains digital collectibles that are available in seven rarities, with each rarity featuring a different animation style.

Once collectors have NFTs or packs, they can sell and trade them on WAX-powered marketplaces and apps. WAX NFTs have sold on secondary marketplaces for over $5,000.

The special edition collectibles feature creative content from deadmau5’s recent shows as well as video clips, his collectible pins plus an “UltraRare” piece of collaborative artwork by renowned 3D designer Sutu Eats Flies, who has previously worked with The Weeknd, John Legend, Pnau, Safia and many others.

Limited-time promotional offer for deadmau5 NFTs

Keen music fans can access a limited-edition promo code for a free NFT pack via the Emanate platform, with just 150 promo packs available. More details will be available on Emanate social media channels and Discord.

About deadmau5:

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced “dead mouse”), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums: an orchestral album “where’s the drop?,” “W:/2016ALBUM/” and “> album title goes here <” (both reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart), “4×4=12” (recognized for having sold well over 1 million copies in the U.S.), “For Lack Of A Better Name,” “Random Album Title” and “while(1<2).” The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings, which include original productions, remixes and collaborations with featured guests like Rob Swire (“Monophobia”), Lights (“Drama Free”), Shotty Horroh, Scene of Action and more, can be found on the “mau5ville: level 1,” “2” and “3” series. deadmau5 marked 2019 with his first-ever film score for the Jonas Akerlund-directed spy thriller “Polar,” available worldwide now via Netflix, with its soundtrack released on mau5trap, and he also celebrated the release of “here’s the drop!,” an album remixing material from his 2018 orchestral album “where’s the drop?” Plenty of revered tastemakers such as Morgan Page, Matt Lange, PEEKABOO, Mr. Bill and more were tapped for their talents to make this remix album a cerebral journey through sound. Over the course of his extraordinarily successful U.S. cubev3 tour in late 2019/early 2020, which ranked in the top 10 of Pollstar’s top tours globally, deadmau5 released a trilogy of singles. “FALL,” “COASTED” and “SATRN” were new material featured as part of his new live show, complementing the most complex production he has ever presented. His latest releases, “Pomegranate” with The Neptunes and “Bridged By A Lightwave” with Kiesza, are out now.

About Emanate



Emanate is a music platform that unites artists, labels and fans to earn, share and collaborate. Artists conveniently publish and distribute music from one destination, collaborating with absolute trust and receiving instant rewards for their streams. Join Emanate and follow on Twitter for more info.

About WAX

WAX is the King of NFTs. The WAX Blockchain is the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade NFTs – to anyone, anywhere in the world.

WAX has created a full suite of blockchain-based tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly and securely to anyone, anywhere. These include an easy-to-use WAX Cloud Wallet, through which accounts can be created in just two clicks using social logins; a robust developer portal; and more.

Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators and game developers. For more information, please visit https://wax.io , and follow along on Twitter and Telegram .

