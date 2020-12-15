Lemongrass Launches Disaster Recovery Service for SAP on AWS

The service ensures quick recoverability of a client’s highly complex, integrated environment into the cloud, eliminating data loss and maintaining data integrity

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 -- Lemongrass , the SAP-to-AWS professional and managed services company, has launched a Disaster Recovery service for companies with SAP systems running in on-premises or cloud environments. The service, which leverages CloudEndure , enables the automated, quick cutover of targeted machines into AWS, saving clients' money, reducing their risk and ensuring minimal business disruption.



Disaster Recovery is a critical component of any business continuity plan. Many companies struggle to achieve the Recovery Time Objectives and Recovery Point Objectives the business requires for their most critical applications. SAP is considered an organization’s spinal fluid – any downtime can mean severe business disruption.

Lemongrass is the leader in supporting clients’ Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery efforts for SAP workloads into AWS. The Lemongrass Disaster Recovery service formalizes its longstanding process as a repeatable framework, combining best-of-breed software from AWS and CloudEndure with decades of SAP architecture experience from Lemongrass to ensure a quick recoverability of a client’s highly complex integrated environment, while eliminating data loss and maximizing data integrity.

The Lemongrass Disaster Recovery service has three main components:

Assessment – The first step is a complete and thorough assessment of a client’s existing environment, whether it’s the client’s own data center, in AWS or another cloud. This will include gaining an understanding of the various databases and their intricacies, the application layer, the presentation layer and the supporting systems.

Project Plan – A project plan will be delivered pre-project. As the project progresses and testing is completed, a comprehensive Disaster Recovery runbook will be created that clearly outlines the process and the RACI matrix.

Implementation – Lemongrass will deploy and test the Disaster Recovery architecture based on the business requirements identified in previous steps. The firm will ensure all systems can be recovered with as little downtime as possible, to achieve minimal disruption in the event of a region-wide outage.

“Lemongrass has helped numerous clients achieve industry leading Recovery Time Objectives and Recovery Point Objectives, while driving down total cost of ownership for their Disaster Recovery implementation,” said Jake Echanove, SVP of Solution Architecture at Lemongrass. “Our new service eliminates the Disaster Recovery headache for our clients so they can focus on the needs of their customers and employees.”

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on AWS, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Operate services, accelerating growth and profitability with robust, reusable migration pattern assets. Lemongrass specializes in the implementation, migration, operation, innovation, and automation of SAP on AWS. The company is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, an AWS accredited Managed Service Provider, and was the second company globally to achieve the AWS SAP Competency status.