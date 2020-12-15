Microservices Architecture Market Size is Projected to Garner $8,073 Million by 2026 | CAGR 18.6%
Rise in digital transformations, a proliferation of connected devices, and surge in adoption of cloud-based solutions drive the growth of the market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microservices architecture industry was pegged at $2.07 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $8.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2026.
Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of microservices architecture in telecom applications , development of data centers, and surge in penetration rate of connected devices. Moreover, counties such as China, India, and Japan are expected to grow at a high rate, owing to increase in adoption of microservices architecture in e-commerce and rise in penetration of connected devices.
Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5994
Rise in digital transformations, proliferation of connected devices, and surge in adoption of cloud-based solutions drive the growth of the global microservices architecture market. On the other hand, security and several compliance issues impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in implementation of virtualized infrastructure is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.
Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for around three-fifths of the global microservices architecture market revenue in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by 2026. The fact that organizations in regulated industries rely on on-premise model to a significant extent has propelled the segment growth. At the same time, the cloud segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.2% through 2026. Adoption of hybrid cloud across various end-user industries has driven the growth of the segment.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5994
Based on component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2018, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global microservices architecture market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the widespread adoption of microservices architecture among enterprises. The services segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 20.1% during 2019–2026. Increase in adoption of these platforms and software has driven the growth of the segment.
Based on region, North America contributed to more than half of the global microservices architecture market share in 2018, and is projected to maintain its top status till 2026, owing to the presence of developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 23.4% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to increase in adoption of microservices architecture in telecom applications, development of data centers, and surge in penetration rate of connected devices in this province.
Access full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/microservices-architecture-market
Some of the key microservices architecture industry players profiled in the report include Tata Consultancy Services Limited, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Salesforce.com., Datawire, MuleSoft Inc., Software AG, CA Technologies, and Syntel.
Similar Reports:
• Management Decision Market Expected to Reach $11.64 Billion by 2027
• Open Source Intelligence Market Expected to Reach $29.194 Billion by 2026
• ERP Software Market Expected to Reach $78.40 billion by 2026
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research