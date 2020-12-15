At 19% CAGR, Online/E-Grocery Market in North America Will Reach USD 114,923.8 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [220+ Pages] research report, the North America E-Grocery Market was estimated at USD 30,879.1 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 114,923.8 Million by 2026. The North America E-Grocery Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% from 2019 to 2026.Top players are 7-Eleven, Inc., ALDI, Amazon.com, Inc., Beelivery, Fresh Direct, LLC., Google LLC, Instacart, Postmates Inc., Ahold Delhaize, Albertsons Companies and others.

According to the research study, the North America E-Grocery Market was estimated at USD 30,879.1 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 114,923.8 Million by 2026. The North America E-Grocery Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% from 2019 to 2026.

E-grocery involves the purchase of fresh and processed food through online platforms. People today prefer to shop online since it is easy and provides a large selection of products. The ordered products are delivered in a short time at the consumer's doorstep. In addition, consumers can keep track of their expenditures.

Top Players in the North America E-Grocery Market

7-Eleven Inc.

ALDI

Amazon.com Inc.

Beelivery

Fresh Direct LLC.

Google LLC

Instacart

Postmates Inc.

Ahold Delhaize

Albertsons Companies

Target Corporation

Kroger Co.

The growing workforce along with their hectic schedules provides businesses with the ability to set up online food stores. Consumers are increasingly aware of the numerous shopping patterns emerging in society with the evolving technology and the growing penetration of internet services. Moreover, brands offering premium services such as same-day delivery of products or delivery of products within one hour is triggering the market demand in recent years. Additionally, the rise in the omnichannel approach among the grocers is significantly influencing the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding the freshness of fruits and vegetables, and high delivery charges curb the demand for the market in recent times. Furthermore, the implementation of voice-enabled technology is expected to increase e-grocery sales.

North America E-Grocery Market: Key Segment Analysis

North America e-grocery market has been segmented into end-users, type, product type, business model, platform, purchase type, and region. The end-user segment has been classified into individuals and organizations. The organization has been categorized into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises in terms of the organization size. The individual segment had accounted for the largest share in North America e-grocery market in 2019. It is due to the diversification of product choices and subscription options for daily items like vegetables and diaries that are supporting the market growth.

Based on type, the market has been divided into indirect, and direct. The direct applications dominated the market growth as these are provided by the hyper and supermarket stores. Based on product type, the market has been segregated into food grains, bread, bakery and dairy products, fruits and vegetables, dry and baking products, and beverages among others. Bread, bakery, and dairy products are leading the market growth. The business model is of two types that are delivery, and takeaway. The delivery segment has accounted for the highest market share as it is convenient and preferred by the customers. On the basis of platform, the market has been segmented into web-based, and app-based. The app-based segment dominated the e-grocery market owing to the increasing number of smartphone-users in this region. Furthermore, the purchase type has been bifurcated into one-time purchases and subscriptions. The subscription segment has accounted for the largest market share as the subscription models can be customized based on the requirements of the customers.

Browse the full “E-Grocery Market By End Users (Individuals, Organization (Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises)); By Type (Indirect, and Direct); By Product Type (Food Grains, Bread, Bakery and Dairy Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Dry and Baking Products, Beverages, and Others); By Business Model (Delivery, and Takeaway); By Platform (Web-Based, and App-Based); By Purchase Type(One-time Purchase, and Subscription): North America Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-grocery-market-by-end-users-individuals-organization-1313

North America E-Grocery Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market has been analyzed into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico regions. In this region, U.S. is leading the market as most of the online suppliers in the United States provide same-day delivery options and also the availability of a huge number of online grocers such as Walmart, FreshDirect, LLC, and AmazonFresh among others.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the North America e-Grocery market is set to grow annually at a CAGR rate of 19.0%. In 2019, the market is valued at around USD 30,880 Million and is expected to reach around USD 114,925 Million by 2026.

On basis of the end-user segment, the ‘individual’ segment dominated the North America e-Grocery market in 2019. The individual segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the projected years and estimated to register USD 91,132.4 Million by 2026.

On basis of the type segment, the ‘indirect’ type dominated the North America e-Grocery market in 2019. This segment will grow at a CAGR rate of 20.9% over the forecast period. This segment generated is valued at around USD 16,126.0 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 73,814.5 Million by 2026.

On basis of the product type segment, ‘bread, bakery, and dairy products’ dominated the North America e-Grocery market in 2019. This segment will grow at a CAGR rate of 19.1% over the forecast period.

As per our primary respondents, the United States region accounted for the highest market share in the North America e-Grocery market in 2019. This segment generated revenues worth USD 29,402.7 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 110,434.9 Million by 2026.

