GSI Technology to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, today announced that Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Management will also host a group presentation the same day at 2:45 to 3:25 p.m. Eastern time.



The 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference will be held virtually January 11-14, 2021. To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology contact your representative at Needham & Company.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's resources are focused on new products that leverage the strengths of its legacy SRAM business. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and the Gemini APU, a memory-centric associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The APU's architecture features massive parallel data processing with two million-bit processors per chip. The massive in-memory processing reduces computation time from minutes to milliseconds, even nanoseconds, while significantly reducing power consumption with a scalable format. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, GSI Technology has 172 employees, 114 engineers, and 92 granted patents. For more information, visit gsitechnology.com.

