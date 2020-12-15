TULA Skincare Joins the Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Initiative

/EIN News/ -- Founder, Dr. Roshini Raj named to Conscious Beauty Advisory Council



NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TULA Skincare, the leading clean clinical skincare brand powered by probiotics and superfoods, is celebrating its commitment to clean beauty by joining the Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ initiative, which focuses on delivering transparency to inspire more informed, conscious product choices for guests, their loved ones and the environment.

TULA Skincare Founder and practicing gastroenterologist Dr. Roshini Raj will join leaders in the space on the Ulta Conscious Beauty Advisory Council, a coalition of experts at the forefront of clean beauty, product development, packaging sustainability and brand leadership who will ensure ongoing accountability and perspective to inform, shape and define the program’s evolution.

“As a clean and effective skincare brand, we applaud Ulta for taking action and leading the industry forward by launching the first-of-its-kind, holistic program, that takes a closer look at all elements of clean and conscious beauty. I am thrilled to join this group of leaders who are closely aligned to our mission and values,” said Dr. Roshini Raj, Founder of TULA Skincare. “Our approach to creating clean formulations based on scientific research and clinical data has certified TULA under the clean ingredients and cruelty free pillars of the program. We are extremely passionate about developing our products to inspire confidence and make it easier to achieve a healthy balance inside and out.”

“TULA has quickly become one of the most loved brands at Ulta, and we’re thrilled to introduce them as a feature brand in this groundbreaking new program that aims to further evolve the state of clean beauty,” said Monica Arnaudo, Chief Merchandising Officer at Ulta Beauty. “TULA’s focus on effective, clean and clinical ingredients completely aligns with what today’s consumers have increasingly grown an appetite for, and we’re excited to work with Dr. Raj to bring the brand’s offerings to the forefront through our Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Initiative.”

To commemorate the launch, Ulta has also released Ulta Beauty’s Made Without List , setting the ingredient standard used to certify brands under the Clean Ingredients pillar. The program’s overall five pillars include:

Shop TULA products and explore Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty in stores nationwide or visit www.ulta.com/c onscious-beauty for more details.

About TULA Skincare

TULA, meaning “balance” in Sanskrit, is a brand built on the power of probiotics and superfoods. We believe that the same ingredients which are good for your body are also great for your skin. We focus on being healthy, not perfect and feeling confident in the skin you’re in. We are committed to bringing clean, clinically proven and effective skincare to the market. We look to research to determine which ingredients we do and do not include. Probiotics are a breakthrough innovation in skincare treatment because they deliver clinically proven results through their unique ability to soothe and calm skin inflammation and balance the microbiome. TULA is available on tula.com, at Ulta Beauty and proudly clean and cruelty free.

