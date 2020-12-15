SV Health Investors Promotes Greg Madden to Managing Partner

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and LONDON, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SV Health Investors, a leading transatlantic venture capital and growth equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has promoted Greg Madden to Managing Partner.



Greg Madden joined the firm in 2002 as an Analyst and later transitioned to the role of Portfolio Manager. Following business school, Greg was promoted to Principal and became a Partner in 2018. He focuses on medical device and healthcare growth investments, leading the financing, strategy, operations and acquisitions of portfolio companies. Recent and notable SV investments in which he has played an integral role include BardyDx, EBT Medical, Solsys Medical (acquired by Misonix) and Ximedica. Greg currently sits on the Board of Directors of EBT Medical and Ximedica and holds a board observer seat on the boards of BardyDx, CSA Medical, Endotronix, Leiters and Stimwave. During his tenure at SV, Greg has also been a key contributor to the firm’s global fundraising efforts.

“Greg has been an important member of the SV Team since our earliest days and has been a driver of our culture and growth,” said Tom Flynn, SV Managing Partner. SV Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer Paul LaViolette added, “Greg’s deep domain expertise and ability to consistently add value to our companies, his strong relationships with management teams and investors, along with his strategic insight, have contributed to his continued success at SV. This promotion to Managing Partner is in recognition of Greg’s ability to support multiple initiatives across our business platform and his enhanced engagement in the oversight of the firm’s operations. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Greg as SV grows and develops in the years to come.”

“I am honored to take a leadership role with a firm and a team I so greatly respect,” commented Greg Madden. “I look forward to continuing to contribute to the ongoing success of SV.”

Prior to SV, Greg worked at Testa, Hurwitz & Thibeault, where he supported venture capital funds and venture-backed companies in business formations, financings, M&A and venture capital fundraising. He holds a BA degree from Colby College and an MBA with honors from Boston University.

About SV Health Investors

SV Health Investors is a leading healthcare fund manager committed to investing in tomorrow’s healthcare breakthroughs. The SV family of funds invests across stages, geographic regions, and sectors, with expertise spanning biotechnology, dementia, healthcare growth, healthcare technology and public equities. With approximately $2.2B in assets under management and a truly transatlantic presence with offices in Boston and London, SV has built an extensive network of talented investment professionals and experienced industry veterans. Since its founding in 1993, SV has invested in more than 200 companies with more than 90 of these having achieved successful acquisitions or IPOs. For more information please see www.svhealthinvestors.com.

Media contact:

Dana O’Brien

SV Health Investors

dobrien@svhealthinvestors.com