WisdomTree Named as Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management 2020

Company spearheads transition to “remote-first” work environment in asset management industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager, announced today it has been named a 2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments. The firm earned the recognition in the category for managers with 100-499 employees.



Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the ninth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

As the only publicly-traded, pure-play ETF sponsor, WisdomTree differentiates itself in the asset management industry through its sense of community and purpose integrated into its culture. In addition to formal professional development resources and a policy that allows employees at every level to hold an equity stake in the company, executives encourage a culture where every employee has a voice.

Specifically in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, WisdomTree has provided its employees with the tools needed for a successful remote work transition, as well as mental and physical health resources.

“In this very unusual year, we learned again that employers that consider the overall wellbeing of their employees are regarded well. The best employers in 2020 are those that have stepped up with policies and practices to support and protect employees’ physical and emotional health, while continuing to keep the focus on clients’ needs,” said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. “Our surveys found that the employers on the list were likely to work hard to sustain their corporate cultures, even during times of pandemic lockdowns and continuing to work from home in many cases.”

Jarrett Lilien, President and Chief Operating Officer at WisdomTree, said, “We’re honored to receive this award and to be recognized for our workplace culture, especially during a year of unexpected challenges and many firsts. At WisdomTree, our employees are our single greatest asset, and our team’s commitment to not only sustaining but strengthening our culture of excellence has allowed us to prosper even in a year such as this one.”

“It can’t be overstated –communication is the key in any office, especially in a virtual one,” said Lilien. “Since WisdomTree moved to a remote environment, we’ve instituted a number of new and more regular forums for the global team to connect and grow from afar, from monthly town halls, to firm-wide weekly emails championing the team’s work, to global virtual lunches. Before the pandemic, we fully implemented an internal chat and video platform, which became more valuable once we were working remotely, to enable real-time collaboration and seamless communication among employees. The way we’ve adjusted as a team and amplified our employee communication efforts has in fact made us an even better and stronger firm than we were before.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part of the survey evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second portion was an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2020 Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2020 .

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $65.4 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 48-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com