Silverline hires top Healthcare professionals, further strengthening team and preparing for next growth phase

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Firm headquartered in New York City, announced Rajesh Madhawarayan, Matthew McCrea, Cheryl Gibson, and Jill Winegar have joined the Healthcare and Life Sciences team to support growth as Silverline continues to scale its team to meet client demand and further its support of Salesforce industries.

Rajesh Madhawarayan joined as Senior Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences with 10+ years of Salesforce experience, with the last 5+ years focused exclusively on the Healthcare industry. He joins the team with many certifications, including: Certified Technical Architect, Service Cloud Consultant, Field Service Lightning Consultant, Community Cloud Consultant, Sales Cloud Consultant, Platform Developer II, App Builder, and Advanced Administrator. Within the Healthcare Practice, Rajesh will leverage his Certified Technical Architect certification to oversee and guide the development of additional assets and accelerators, reinforce repeatability and consistency of solutions, and further deepen Silverline’s Salesforce Health Cloud expertise. In addition, Rajesh will be a key member of client account teams whereby he can infuse these assets, solutions, and technical knowledge to ensure value driven solutions.

Cheryl Gibson is a tenured health care professional with over 27 years in the industry performing in varying roles, including management and leading account management along with scrum teams within an agile environment. Cheryl spent the last 20+ years at Anthem, with the last seven years focused on working within the Salesforce platform directing the strategy, design, and implementation of Anthem's National Account segment. Cheryl joins Silverline as a Director and excels in problem solving and translating business processes into technical solutions. As a member of the Healthcare Practice, Cheryl will help infuse an additional level of credibility, experience, and knowledge into Silverline’s expanding partnership with Payers, as well as fuel Silverline’s growth as one of North America’s leading Salesforce Industries/Vlocity practices.

Matthew McCrea joined as a Director, and will be an integral addition to drive client success by leveraging his prior experience across the Healthcare spectrum and his strategic consulting capabilities to support a portfolio of clients. He is an expert in systems dynamics, target operating model design, and digital business transformation. Previously, Matthew spent several years at Blue Cross of Idaho where he led the team responsible for business architecture, helping to understand business outcomes, operating metrics, and future state business design.

As Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Jill Winegar will focus her time on leveraging her Healthcare and Salesforce experience to drive deeper relationships with clients and expand the definition of client success by enforcing value-driven implementations. Jill has 14 years of Healthcare experience working with Pharmaceutical and Medical Device companies on a spectrum of roles including: leading account management and engagement strategy, activating sales teams, email CRM strategy and delivery for both patient and healthcare professionals. Jill has spent the last several years focusing her passion for the delivery of elite Customer Experience on the Healthcare industry with the Salesforce platform, including Marketing Cloud and Pardot, and she also holds a Scrum Master certification.

“From day one when we started our Healthcare Practice, our goal has been to prove a model whereby coupling refined technical expertise with deep industry knowledge leads to an unsurpassed ability to deliver relevant, valuable, and adaptive solutions for our clients. Rajesh, Cheryl, Matthew, and Jill demonstrate our ongoing commitment to this approach,” said Matt Gretczko, Senior Vice President & GM, Healthcare Practice, Silverline. “I’m excited to work closely with our expanding team of professionals as we enter Silverline’s next phase of growth and push the industry towards more personalized and enhanced care.”

“The demand for digital transformation in healthcare is growing rapidly,” said Brad Killiam, VP Professional Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Silverline. “With these new hires joining our current team, and our deep healthcare knowledge and solutions and capabilities, we are well-positioned to support our clients existing and future digital transformation challenges.”

