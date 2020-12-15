Desiree Briel Rodi Consulting & Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desiree Briel Rodi and her husband had just moved to Los Angeles from Seattle. She had given up her dream job to follow her husband on his career journey.

Still, Desiree used this time to seek out the insights of mentors and use the time to attend the Evidence-Based coaching program at Fielding Graduate University. She had just started thinking about launching her own coaching and Emotional Intelligence consulting business when six weeks before she planned to run in the Boston Marathon, she suffered a stroke at only 37 years old.

Desiree’s first question to her doctors: can I still run the marathon?

Medically, Desiree’s doctors couldn't find any explanation for the stroke.

And so Desiree ran the marathon.

“I chalked it up to this idea that life is unpredictable,” recalls Desiree. “I'd been dragging my feet to own my experience and abilities to start my own business as a coach and EQ facilitator. I thought I just needed a little more education, one more certificate before I could really launch my business. The stroke showed me, ‘No, this is your time. Own your voice and your accomplishments.’ We don't know if there is a tomorrow. We don't know what's going to come our way. So it’s time to make this happen now. Now is the time!”

Today, Desiree Briel Rodi Consulting & Coaching helps people speak their truth, show up in their world with authenticity, and to help bring ideas, plans and dreams to fruition now rather than putting them off until some future tomorrow.

“What makes us different also gives us our place in the world, like puzzle pieces,” says Desiree. “We can't build the full picture if we're not our true and authentic self, if we don’t listen to that voice we're connected with as children that we lose along the way. I am honored to hold that space for people to lean into their authenticity and support them in their journey to see where they fit and what their gifts are.”

Desiree integrates insight and intuition with intention and integrity to make the most positive impact.

“So much of coaching is about undoing. What coaching does is it helps us understand that we have the ability to choose differently and create new neural pathways more in service of our goals,” says Desiree. “It’s helping people see where they're getting in their own way and disrupting their patterns to achieve success. This is a lifelong journey and what makes you successful is being willing to get back on the wagon, let it go, and try again.”

“I always love when I take the chance to be authentic, and the authenticity is returned by others, so I am very eager to help people learn to lean into their authentic selves. Whether it's being more successful in business or in their family and relationships, we can learn to step in differently and really live into our full potential.”

